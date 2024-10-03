'I never wanted to rub anybody the wrong way': Stefon Diggs reveals why he left Vikings

Former @Vikings WR Stefon Diggs reveals the truth on why he left Minnesota 👀



Diggs left because he didn’t want to be WR2 behind Adam Thielen.



“I love [Thielen] to death. I love seeing him have success, but for me, I knew I wasn’t going for it.”



🎥: NFL.Digest / IG pic.twitter.com/IqvjRxZn6d