'I never wanted to rub anybody the wrong way': Stefon Diggs reveals why he left Vikings
We are nearly five years removed from the Vikings' blockbuster trade that sent Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills, but some new details have emerged from his final season in Minnesota.
Diggs recently informed NFL Digest that not being the unquestioned No. 1 receiver played a role in his desire to leave Minnesota.
"It was like they treated me like a No. 1 but then at times they played me small," Diggs said. "I rejoiced because, damn, I need to take my own life into my own hands. It was rolling the dice... so when I wanted to get out of there, when I tweeted 'I think it's time for a new beginning,' that was me betting on myself."
Adam Thielen had more targets and receiving yards than Diggs in 2017 and 2018. The team signed Thielen to a four-year, $64.2 million contract extension in April 2019, which was just over $1 million more than Diggs' deal with the franchise at the time. Diggs also saw his targets drop from 149 in 2018 to 94 in 2019.
“I love Adam Thielen to death. I love seeing him have success, but for me, I knew I wasn’t going for it," Diggs continued. "I love what y'all got going on but it's not necessarily the best situation for me and there's nothing wrong with that. Teams always look out the best interest of themselves and I never wanted to rub anybody the wrong way."
That's Diggs's version of the story, but according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Vikings took extra steps to avoid the situation becoming "toxic."
"Multiple Vikings sources said that while the franchise considered Diggs' desire to maximize his offensive impact to be mostly a positive, the team had to work to ensure it didn't turn toxic within the building," Fowler wrote. "Vikings brass spent significant time talking through issues with Diggs, realizing he just needed to vent sometimes."
Either way, trading Diggs to the Buffalo Bills netted the Vikings Justin Jefferson in the 2020 draft so it worked out for everyone involved in the end.