Vikings are 'dismantling' teams: More national praise for 4-0 start
The Vikings appear to have fully captured the national media's attention after beating the Packers to improve to 4-0 on Sunday. Plenty of pundits and former players started to take notice this weekend and that has continued into Monday with FOX Sports' Emmanuel Acho being the latest to fully hop aboard the Vikings bandwagon.
"Regardless of how good you think the Vikings are, they're better," Acho said on Monday's edition of The Facility on FS1. "Find a coaching staff, outside of the Chiefs, that you think is better than the combination of Kevin O'Connell and Brian Flores. Get this, they're first in passing touchdowns and they're first in interceptions. They're a top-five scoring offense and simultaneously a top-five scoring defense. They lead the National Football League in sacks. Not only is Brian Flores a wizard, but his players are playing at a masterful level. C.J. Stroud, down and out. Brock Purdy, down and out. Jordan Love, down and out."
Minnesota ran out to a 28-0 first half lead before surrendering 22 unanswered points Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. The Vikings held on to the lead to secure a 31-29 victory and improve to a 4-0 start that has caught many by surprise. After several strong performances against preseason favorites like the 49ers, Texans and Packers, the Vikings have clearly assured outside doubters that they are for real.
"Do y'all realize the Vikings are dismantling some of the best quarterbacks in football?" Acho continued. "The Vikings are dismantling some of the best offenses in football. The Vikings are dismantling some of the best teams in football."
Minnesota now travels to London to take on a 2-2 Jets team that lost 10-9 to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has been sacked 10 times this season and is completing 64.1% of his passes. Facing an old division foe that has struggled with mobility coming off an Achilles injury will certainly have the ferocious Vikings defense's ears pinned back this coming Sunday.
"I will say it one final time, offenses beware, teams beware because the Vikings, they not playing no games," said Acho.