Offseason work begins: Vikings sign 13 players to reserve/futures contracts
The Minnesota Vikings signed 13 players, most of whom spent time with the team on the practice squad this season, to reserve/futures contracts for the 2025 season.
The players include quarterback Brett Rypien, running back Zavier Scott, linebackers Max Tooley and Gabe Murphy, guard Henry Byrd, tackles Marcellus Johnson and Leroy Watson, wide receivers Lucky Jackson and Thayer Thomas, defensive linemen Jonathan Harris and Travis Bell and cornerbacks Kahlef Hailassie and Reddy Steward, who are both newcomers.
Hailassie has been with the Cleveland Browns the past two seasons and has appeared in 10 total games, nine of which came in 2023 when he made eight total tackles and recorded a pass defended. Steward, who spent last season with the Chicago Bears, appeared in just one game this season but was apparently being pursued by "numerous teams."
Steward was a standout at Troy, while Hailassie racked up 125 tackles — 11 for loss — 15 passes defended, four interceptions, three sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery across his four year college career that included two seasons at Oregon and two at Western Kentucky. They two corners add depth and upside to the team's secondary.
The rest of the bunch all spent time with the Vikings in some capacity this season, mainly on the practice squad. Rypien spent the majority of the season on the 53-man roster before being waived to bring up Daniel Jones, then Rypien ended up on the practice squad. Murphy, an undrafted rookie, spent time on injured reserve but was elevated for two games.
Jackson appeared in three games for the Vikings, mainly on special teams; Johnson appeared in three games as well and also spent time with the New York Giants; and Harris played in seven games with the Carolina Panthers and had 10 total tackles and a fumble recovery before signing with the Vikings' practice squad in December.
Thomas has been on the practice squad for the past two seasons but has never been elevated, and neither Scott, Tooley or Byrd, who suffered an injury while on the practice squad this season, appeared in a game this year for the Vikings.
