Vikings sign former Texans LB to practice squad
The Vikings have signed former Texans linebacker Max Tooley to their practice squad, the team announced on Thursday. They had an open spot on the PS after signing Myles Gaskin to the 53-man roster to replace Nick Muse, who went on injured reserve.
Is it a coincidence that the Vikings are signing a player who was with Houston all offseason while they're in the midst of preparing to play the Texans on Sunday? Maybe. Maybe not. Coaches often downplay that possible angle, but if Tooley can help out even a little bit with information on some of the Texans' defensive looks and rules, that could have value.
The Vikings do already have three players who were on Houston's defense last season — Blake Cashman, Jonathan Greenard, and Shaq Griffin — but it's even fresher to Tooley, who was just released from the Texans' practice squad earlier this week.
Tooley, 26, spent six seasons at BYU, recording a career-high 92 tackles last season. He went undrafted this year and signed with the Texans. He was waived during final roster cuts at the end of August but landed on the practice squad, where he remained until this Tuesday.
The Vikings have four inside linebackers on their active roster and now two on their practice squad, with Tooley joining Dallas Gant. They also worked out former Pro Bowl LB Kwon Alexander this week.
It's a battle of 2-0 teams between Minnesota and Houston at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. CT on CBS.