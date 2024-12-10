K.J. Osborn waived by Patriots; should the Vikings bring him back?
After spending four years with the Minnesota Vikings, wide receiver K.J. Osborn signed a one-year, $4 million contract last offseason with the Patriots. But his time in New England has come to an end with Adam Schefter reporting that Osborn and the Patriots have mutually agreed to move on after only 14 weeks of the regular season.
Osborn proved to be a solid No. 3 option with Minnesota, posting three straight seasons from 2021-2023 with more than 500 receiving yards and more than 48 catches. This season was supposed to be his first chance to earn a bigger role, but he quickly fell down New England's depth chart.
He played only seven games in a Patriots uniform, recording seven catches for 57 yards and one touchdown. New England opted to utilize other receivers like DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte and Kendrick Bourne.
Jalen Nailor has filled in nicely in the No. 3 role this season with the Vikings. He had seven catches for 106 yards and three touchdowns in the first three weeks of the season, but he's only reeled in 11 catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns since.
And since tight end T.J. Hockenson returned from injury, the Vikings' top-three pass catchers are set in stone with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Hockenson.
Osborn is only 27 years old and he likely won't generate more than a veteran minimum free-agent contract at this point of the season. If Nailor were to go down, Minnesota would have to lean on Trent Sherfield Sr., Brandon Powell and Trishton Jackson to replace him, so adding Osborn as some depth to the wide receiver room could make sense.
The Vikings are 11-2 and it's clear that they have the pieces to make a deep postseason run. Signing Osborn is far from a game-changing move, but he is familiar with the system and the team and his return might be welcome.