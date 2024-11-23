Kwesi Adofo-Mensah seen in attendance for Minnesota-Penn State
Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was seen on the sidelines before the start of the Gophers game against No. 4 Penn State. Who are some prospects that he could be watching?
It's never too early to start talking about the NFL Draft and there are plenty of draft-eligible prospects on both Minnesota and Penn State. Adofo-Mensah could've just had some free time to watch a game, but there are a lot of talented players on both teams, so let's speculate.
Top Gophers NFL Draft prospects:
- Aireontae Ersery, LT, Minnesota
- Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota
- Jah Joyner, EDGE, Minnesota
- Ethan Robinson, CB, Minnesota
Offensive tackle is not a position of need for the Vikings, but the Gophers have one of the best in the country. Ersery is almost guaranteed to be at least a Day 2 pick, but Lindenberg or Joyner could be fun projects in later rounds.
Ultimately, a lot of the Gophers' top talent like Koi Perich, Darius Taylor and Kerry Brown are not currently draft-eligible, but it's never too early to get a look at some future NFL prospects.
Top Penn State NFL Draft prospects:
- Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
- Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
- Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State
- Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State
- KJ Winston, safety, Penn State
- Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State
Penn State has one of the most talented rosters in the country. Edge defenders Abdul Carter and Dani Dennis-Sutton make one of the best duos in college football, but Carter has an argument to be the No. 1 prospect in the entire draft.
Secondary will probably be one of the biggest positions to attack this offseason for the Vikings and Nittany Lions safety KJ Winston could be someone to look at. Running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen could be two players to target in later rounds