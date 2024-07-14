Signing Sam Darnold labeled Vikings' best move of offseason
When the Vikings signed veteran quarterback Sam Darnold to a one-year, $10 million contract in free agency in the spring, many people brushed it off as an insignificant move. A recent Pro Football Focus (PFF) article, however, called it Minnesota's "best move of the offseason."
After spending last season as a backup with the San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota added Darnold on a low-risk, high-reward contract this offseason. He is still only 27 years old, and in a perfect world, he will provide a bridge for Minnesota as they develop first-round quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
"Darnold will not be the franchise quarterback, but signing him for 2024 gives the Vikings flexibility to not rush McCarthy into action while the team remains competitive," NFL analyst Trevor Sikkema wrote. "For the flexibility and patience he allows Minnesota to have with McCarthy, Darnold was worth the $10 million this year."
Despite signing All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson to a record-breaking extension, trading up for Dallas Turner or adding their presumed quarterback of the future J.J. McCarthy, Sikkema thinks, "the Sam Darnold addition is the one that could have a big payout."
Minnesota's new QB has reportedly been having a solid offseason in a brand-new system. In a world of monster contracts across the league, Darnold's $10 million in 2024-25 will be only 3.9% of the Vikings' salary cap number.
The low-risk nature of bringing in a talented player like Darnold for a small contract presents an interesting dynamic in the Vikings' QB room in this upcoming season. If everything goes right he will be able to help McCarthy in his development and will likely not even be with the franchise in 2025-26, but maybe he will put together a career year and throws a wrench in Minnesota's long-term plans at the position.