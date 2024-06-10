Vikings have elite 1-2 punch at WR but depth is a concern
Justin Jefferson became the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history when he signed a record-breaking contract extension last week, but what is the long-term outlook for the rest of the Vikings wide receivers and is depth a serious concern for the 2024-25 team?
No. 2 wide receiver
The Vikings selected Jordan Addison with the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He impressed last season with 70 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie. Still only 22 years old, he has a bright future ahead.
Currently on his standard rookie deal, he will have a team option on his contract in 2027, or he could become an unrestricted free agent. If the Vikings were to pick up his option, he could become a free agent in 2028, only one year earlier than when Jefferson's contract would be up.
Addison's timeline is another reason why Jefferson's contract makes a lot of sense for the Vikings' long-term team-building strategy. He would be 26 at the end of his contract and Jefferson will be 30., so, depending on how both players perform in the next four seasons, Minnesota's front office will have great flexibility at the receiver position.
No. 3 WR and depth
Minnesota does not have any depth receivers tied down long term.
Brandon Powell and Trent Sherfield are free agents after this season while former sixth-round pick Jalen Nailor is signed through 2025. Those three appear to be in competition for the third and fourth receiver jobs, with the odd man out left to compete for WR5 with the likes of Trishton Jackson, Thomas Thayer, Malik Knowles, Lucky Jackson, Ty James, Jeshaun Jones and Devron Harper.
Minnesota will have clear needs in the draft and free agency after this season in order to keep the depth behind Jefferson and Addison strong. And health will be paramount this season because if the Vikings lose Jefferson or Addison to injury, they will be seriously lacking experience and proven production in the "next man up" approach.
Last season, when Jefferson was lost to a hamstring injury for eight weeks, the Vikings leaned on Addison but they also had a healthy T.J. Hockenson at tight end and the experienced K.J. Osborn at wide receiver. Osborn is now in New England and Hockenson may not be ready for the start of the regular season as he rehabs his knee injury.
This year, if Jefferson goes down with an injury early in the season the Vikings' offense will be relying on Sam Darnold throwing passes to Addison, Powell and Robert Tonyan.
Health will be critical, but so will drafting and free agency next spring.