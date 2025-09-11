Vikings release first official injury report ahead of Week 2 showdown with Falcons
The Vikings injury room is quicky filling up after just one week. Ahead of the team's Week 2 Sunday night showdown with the Atlanta Falcons, six players sat out of Wednesday's practice with various ailments.
Blake Cashman (hamstring) and Ty Chandler (knee) both missed practice with Kevin O'Connell saying he "didn't have a real timetable" for their returns for the "next few weeks." Cashman will be a pretty big loss but Minnesota has a suitable replacement in Eric Wilson, who made several key plays late in the Vikings' win over the Bears.
Vikings starting center Ryan Kelly missed Wednesday's practice with a toe injury. Tight end Josh Oliver also sat out with an ankle injury. Jeff Okudah and Andrew Van Ginkel were also out as they work their way through the concussion protocol.
Veteran safety Harrison Smith (personal health issue) and kick returner Myles Price (knee) were both limited Wednesday. Smith spoke to the media for the first time on Wednesday since being forced to miss most of training camp, saying he's progressing and is focusing on building his stamina.
Notably, star left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee) was a full participant. Darrisaw practiced throughout the week leading up to the team's Week 1 game but was ruled out for the season opener.
Jalen Nailor (hand), Zavier Scott (ankle) and Elijah Williams (hamstring) were all injury designated full participants in the Vikings' Wednesday practice session.
Meanwhile, the Falcons, coming off a 23-20 loss to the Bucs, listed four players — receivers Jamal Agnew (groin) and Casey Washington (concussion), safety Jordan Fuller (knee), and lineman Jack Nelson (calf) — as sitting out of Atlanta's Wednesday practice.
Receivers Drake London and Darnell Mooney were both listed as limited participants with shoulder injuries. There was initial speculation both could miss Sunday night's game in Minneapolis. Safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) and rookie pass rusher James Pearce Jr. (groin) were also limited.