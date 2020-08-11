DeAngelo & Bram Join WFT Broadcast Booth

The Washington Football Team made two more significant hires on Tuesday.

They have a new radio voice and a new radio booth analyst but what isn't 100% clear is what happens now to their color analyst from last year and long time sideline reporter.

Longtime ESPN television anchor Bram Weinstein is the new play-by-play voice of the WFT.

DeAngelo Hall returns home to join Weinstein and Julie Donaldson in the broadcast booth as an analyst.

It was not immediately clear what is happening with analyst Chris Cooley, but he was not expected to return to the booth per sources for the last several weeks.

The status of sideline analyst Rick "Doc" Walker is also unknown.

“I am incredibly excited and honored to be joining this storied franchise as the next gameday analyst,” said Hall in a statement released by the team. “While I loved my time playing for Washington for the better part of 10 years, there is more I would have liked to have accomplished for the fans. This opportunity will allow me to make a lasting impact in a different way.

"We are heading into the future with Julie Donaldson and I am excited to be her teammate for this journey.”

Hall was with NFL Network for the last two seasons and it's not immediately clear if he'll retain a role there.

Weinstein has been hosting on a small radio station ESPN 630 AM for the last year along with other projects after many years as a SportsCenter anchor.

“Since 1979, only two people have had the privilege of holding the position of play-by-play voice of the Washington Football Team," Weinstein said in the statement. "With that in mind, and knowing what this team means to our community, I am humbled and honored to be given this opportunity. This is the fulfillment of a dream."

NFL radio booths take on a much greater significance because of the lack of local TV coverage for games. It will be interesting how fans react to the new booth because Larry Michael, who resigned last month, was unpopular with the fan base.

It will take them time to gel especially with no preseason games.

What do you think of the new radio team?

