Grading the Washington Football Team Draft: 'The Best Process' - Mayhew

A pick-by-pick and overall draft report card - a look at what the Washington Football Team may accomplished in the 2021 NFL Draft

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team made ten overall picks including six on a busy Saturday to wrap up the 2021 NFL Draft.

Grading a draft immediately after it happens is obviously unfair but it has to be done.

Our initial grade for the overall 2021 class is a B.

That might not be sexy, but that's good - with the potential to be more.

The overall reason for a 'B' grade? The class has plenty of room for potential and growth but there's enough questions and lingering concerns that we should keep perspective about.

"This is one of the best processes I've been involved in," new general manager Martin Mayhew said. "It's been a really, really good process."

If they feel good about it? That helps. Now, how do we feel? The pick-by-pick report card for the WFT haul.

1st Round: Jamin Davis - LB - Kentucky: We gave this pick a B minus on Thursday night in the aftermath and we'll stay with that. Davis has a high upside but he's not a finished product and Washington may have reached a bit.

2nd Round: Samuel Cosmi - OT - Texas: Cosmi in the first round would have been a major reach. At No. 51, he represents value and versatility. He should be the swing tackle this year with the chance to start at some point. Grade - B

3rd Round: Benjamin St-Juste - CB - Minnesota: A chance at a high ceiling here if he can develop. Could convert to safety but for now a cornerback. A 6'3" frame gives him a chance to compete and contest balls. Grade - B +

Dyami Brown - WR - North Carolina: Perhaps not a pure need but another playmaker added to the mix that can help move the offense and reduce pressure on any one individual. Brown can make plays downfield. Some have compared him to Terry McLaurin as a receiver. The WFT got value here. Grade - A

4th Round: John Bates - TE - BYU: An interesting pick because a combo tight end was a desperate need and he was probably the best player available to do that.

Bates joined former WFT and NFL tight end Logan Paulsen and yours truly (Chris Russell) moments after his selection.

“I definitely see myself as a really well-rounded tight end," Bates told us. "I take a lot of pride in the run game and try to be an effective run blocker and I also feel like I can stretch the field and make big, big plays and being able to do a little bit of everything.”

Grade - C+

5th Round: Darrick Forrest - S - Cincinnati: Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew said that Forrest was special-teams coordinator Nate Kaczor's favorite core special-teams prospect. Could help at safety, too. Grade - B+

6th Round: Camaron Cheeseman - LS - Michigan: A long-snapper via a trade with Philadelphia. This was a very aggressive move. "I love the long-snapper. Cameron's got some personality," Rivera said. That's nice. Grade - F

7th Round: Will Bradley-King - DE - Baylor: Rivera and Marty Hurney think he is a potentially explosive pass-rusher. We'll see. Grade - C

Shaka Toney - DE/Edge - Penn State: Much like Bradley-King, the WFT added some potential juice in the pass-rushing department. Do these two picks officially end Ryan Kerrigan's time in Washington? Grade - C

Dax Milne - WR - BYU: Another receiver which once again should tell you everything about what Rivera and his staff thought about Steven Sims Jr., Antonio Gandy-Golden and possibly others. Milne made some highlight catches on cut-ups from Zach Wilson.

Grade - C+

