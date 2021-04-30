Grading the Washington Football Team First Pick - Linebacker Jamin Davis

The pick is in and so is the extremely early grade for the newest member of the Washington Football Team.

ASHBURN, Va. - The Washington Football Team selected Kentucky Linebacker Jamin Davis on Thursday night with the No. 19 overall pick.

Our early evaluation and grade is a B-Minus. Why? It fills a significant need, which always should be a priority. But ...

Davis seems to be an outstanding athlete and smart young man who is just scratching the surface. However ... he's raw and still has to round out his game, and scouting analysts say he has work to do in pass defense.

With Christian Darrisaw out of Virginia Tech and Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the board to name a few popular targets, Washington drafted a theoretical "workout warrior'' who to his credit developed significantly over his final year at Kentucky.

Davis has sideline to sideline range and seems to at least be aware in pass coverage.

"I gave them every bit of Jamin Davis that I could," Davis told Washington Football reporters after being selected, when asked how his pre-Draft meeting with the team went.

Per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF) 'He has all the athletic tools to be your do-it-all linebacker in the NFL.'

Here's what we wrote in our top-10 targets preview for linebackers: "Fastest rising prospect in the draft. Went from a mid-round pick to a first-round selection.

"Davis' run defense was terrific in 2020 and he can run in space. He seems like one of those boom-or-bust type players that tested remarkably well, came from out of nowhere and is quite raw."

Davis played mostly in zone coverage last year. Washington ran zone over 60% of the time but they will be much more aggressive and likely in man more this year.

It's impossible to know how Davis' career will turn out. But he's in a good spot with head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, both being former linebackers. He'll work directly with linebackers coach Steve Russ and presumably start first at weakside linebacker and eventually move to the 'Mike' spot.

And then we'll see if his work ethic allows for his "million-dollar dream.''

