Jason Wright Explains: Washington New Nickname Down to 3 Choices?

"So the three that will go through are, [inaudible], [inaudible] and [inaudible]," Wright said to the others - with the actual names made "inaudible'' on purpose.
The Washington Football Team has apparently narrowed its search for a new nickname down to three ideas, as the Washington Post's Nick Jhabvala was first to note.

"(WFT team president) Jason Wright told us that the list had been narrowed,'' Jhabvala said Monday afternoon on the Grant and Danny show on 106.7 The Fan. "But he did say that they had narrowed the list and pretty significantly, too. We learned it's down to three.''

The identity of "the final three''? That is not yet known.

UPDATE: The identity of "the final eight''? That's been misunderstood, as explained here by Wright:

But we do now have confirmation about the narrowing and the number, and we get the impression that the WFT braintrust, led by Jason Wright, is fully aware of interest and the drama and the way to confirm those two factors.

Indeed, on a new episode of "Making the Brand," a WFT video tool that was released on Monday morning on WFT's website and YouTube channel, Wright, head coach Ron Rivera and GM Martin Mayhew are heard and seen discussing the final three.

READ MORE: Samuel Back, Lamar Out

"So the three that will go through are, [inaudible], [inaudible] and [inaudible]," Wright said to the others - with the actual names made "inaudible'' on purpose.

There are intentional blurs and bleeps included in order to disguise ... and in order to dramatize. At one point, Wright says, 'So we're going to put these three through.''

So, we don't know exactly when all of this drama will unfold, and we don't know who the three finalists are. But we have the necessary suspense.

READ MORE: WFT's Hopkins' Struggles, Rivera Reveals Stance

