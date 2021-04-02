QB Darnold To Washington In Play, Claims Rumor

Ron Rivera said that adding another quarterback is absolutely a possibility. That shouldn't surprise, but ... Sam Darnold?

ASHBURN, Va. -- Sam Darnold appears to be more than available as the New York Jets sit at No. 2 in this month's NFL Draft.

The smart money is on the Jets taking Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick. That means they would trade Darnold, the former No. 3 overall pick, who is entering his fourth NFL season with little production to show for it. The Jets gave up a boat load of picks to the Colts to move up three spots in his draft for Darnold, who's value was severely inflated - we said then and now - because he was a USC QB with a pulse.

The problem? Nobody (so far) wants to pay whatever the Jets are asking for.

That led NFL draft analyst Tony Pauline, who specializes in the rumor mill, to spin this out about Darnold.

“Obviously, the market is shrinking. It’s probably going to be a third-round type pick. The Colts are out; the 49ers are now out. Maybe you’re looking at Washington; maybe you’re looking at Chicago,” Pauline said via TheRedZone.org.

We say Pauline is simply speculating here - guessing. We also say the WFT should no longer be in the Darnold trade 'sweepstakes.'

Why? Among the reasons: Darnold hasn't been able to stay on the field in his three-year career, and durability for a QB should be a top priority.

Also, Darnold is entering the final year of his contract, and would the WFT be able to properly evaluate him, along with three or four other quarterbacks, in a limited preseason and offseason calendar?

If they're going to bring another QB into the building - why not spend a third-round pick (Washington has two) on a rookie who they really like?

Trading for Darnold conflicts with the commitment made to Ryan Fitzpatrick to get the vet in the door. For some team, at some time, maybe there is a bargain-bin deal to be made here. After all, he's still a QB with a pulse.

But we believe this info comes without a source in the building. And we would tell you that this speculation conflicts with what we've been told, meaning it would be extremely surprising to see Washington go down this road.