NASCAR Fan Jamin Davis Follows In Coach Gibbs' Washington Footsteps

Jamin Davis is following the path of Joe Gibbs in at least one notable way - NASCAR

The Washington Football Team hopes that Joe Gibbs someday becomes just the second-most famous guy connected to both The Football Team and NASCAR.

As it stands, legendary coach Joe Gibbs, the owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, is most obviously associated with NASCAR in D.C. But here comes former Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis, taken with the 19th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft ... and here comes support from NASCAR nation for the rookie.

Davis grew up as a fan of seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson - and the rest of his family was made up of NASCAR fans, too, his brother rooting for Tony Stewart, his sister for Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Johnson, realizing this on Draft Night, reached out via social media, inviting Davis to a race and encouraging him to "chase your dream.''

Earnhardt - long a Washington fan - also responded to the pick by tweeting an animated GIF of a collection of former WFT players.

According to Kentucky.com, Davis and the Kentucky football team have all been involved in racing in some way, with the group visiting Charlotte Motor Speedway before playing in the 2019 Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech.

And Davis might just have another visit to a track lined up in conjunction with his selection by the Washington Football Team, as along the way over the course of the weekend the Daytona International Speedway account reached out and suggested using the Daytona 500 as the site of the meetup between the linebacker and Jimmie Johnson.

“That would be a dream come true!” responded Davis, who has experienced a full weekend of those.

