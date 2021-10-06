Ex Packers TE in for WFT Logan Thomas

With the team's top tight end set to miss time, three unproven commodities will have to step up for the WFT

The Washington Football Team won on Sunday. They didn't get out clean though.

Injuries to several players will have a lasting impact on the WFT season moving forward, and there may be none more concerning than the situation facing the tight end group as Logan Thomas misses significant time.

Former Packers tight end Jace Sternberger is coming aboard as Thomas is headed to the WFT Injured Reserve, meaning he’s out at least 4 weeks.

So … the candidates …

About tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, coach Ron Rivera said, "He does a great job with his routes. He's got good hands. His blocking has come a long way."

It's going to be hard to replicate what Thomas brings to the field, but Seals-Jones figures to be the favorite for advancement to the starting tight end spot.

Thomas is tied with running back J.D. McKissic for second on the WFT with 12 receptions through three games. If he doesn't get injured in the first quarter, he likely has a few more.

The tight end is also one of just two players with more than one receiving touchdown in 2021. The other being wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

After Thomas, Seals-Jones has three receptions to rank second in the tight end group. Neither rookies John Bates or Sammis Reyes have any receptions this season.

Bates played more offensive snaps on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons (16) than he had in the first three weeks combined (4).

Reyes has not been active for an NFL game yet.

Can that trio of tight ends help contribute while Thomas is on the mend? After speaking about Seals-Jones, Rivera also went into evaluations on his other two tight ends as well.

"It really didn't seem to big for him," Rivera said of Bates, and his increased playing time following Thomas' injury. "He really seemed to handle it well as a young player and show some very promising things. Sammis looks like he's going to get an opportunity this coming Sunday. He'll have to start getting himself geared up and ready to roll."

And now along comes Jace Sternberger (6-4, 250), the 2019 Green Bay mid-round pick who is 25 years old with 12 career catches.

Whether it's Seals-Jones, Bates, Reyes or Jace, the Washington Football Team will need contributors to get a win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 5.

Through four games, the Saints defense has defended 23 targets to opposing tight ends, allowing 13 completions for 129 yards, and no touchdowns. They've intercepted two of the 23 throws to tight ends against them as well.