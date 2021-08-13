Scouting Sam: How Cosmi Looks As Washington Starter

One game in and Sam Cosmi looked strong enough to remain No. 1 on the depth chart

Every rookie will have that "Welcome to the NFL moment" at some point in 2021. Was Sam Cosmi's on Thursday night?

Cosmi, the Washington Football Team's second-round pick, definitely isn't a finished product. In the preseason opener, he referees missed a false start, plus several plays ended with him going backward rather than forward.

However, for a rookie right tackle going against a New England Patriots defense, Comsi performed well.

"I was really excited, just trying to get the jitters out on the first drive," Cosmi said following the 22-13 loss. "I was super-stoked to be out here and be able to perform and take what what I've been practicing and put on the field."

Cosmi's first drive was one to forget. He allowed pressure off the edge and nearly gave up a sack. The second drive was smooth — as was the rest of his night.

The former Longhorns standout looked quick in dissecting what his foe was truing to do, and seemed able in finding the right hand placement in pass-blocking. Between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke, Washington finished the first half with 25 passing snaps.

Cosmi allowed one pressure and didn't give up a sack. According to Pro Football Focus, he was the highest-graded rookie on either team, finishing with an 81.8.

"I really like what we got from Sam," WFT coach Ron Rivera said. "Sam needs to play, and that's the truth of the matter.''

Cosmi was well-regarded coming out Texas for his ability to run-block. That was evident at Gillette Stadium. On three different occasions, he pinched down against the New England defender, twice pancake-blocking them to the ground.

Earlier this week. Cosmi told reporters that his isn't treating this season like most rookie might. With the release of Morgan Moses, it's a next-man-up mentality at right tackle, meaning the job could be his if he proves it in camp.

For the past two weeks, Cosmi has gone up against names like Chase Young and Montez Sweat in practice. The two could be the next great 1-2 combination off the edge in the NFL.

That means daily tests for for Cosmi to prepare for Sundays. If he can survive against them? He can win against most edge-rushers in games.

"I've been growing as I've been practicing, and practicing has definitely been improving me,'' he said.

Currently, Cosmi sits as the first-team right tackle on the depth chart. That could be in large part due to veteran Cornelius Lucas being on the COVID-19/reserve list. In his place, Cosmi has earned a majority of the first-team reps in practice.

The preseason and the regular season are two very different settings. The goal, however, is to show what the depth chart could look like come Week 1 against Los Angeles.

So far, so good.

"I want be able to perform and perform at a high level," Comsi said. "Being able to have the opportunity is huge and I know that's not given, that's earned. I'm going to try to earn that position."

