What Can Commanders Learn from 5 Fun Super Bowl LVI Facts?

Whether you are a die-hard NFL fan or just ready to devour some chips, dip, and commercials - Here are some fun facts for you to pass around the water cooler.

Super Bowl LVI has it all: Star power, underdogs, explosive offense, dominant defense. The battle between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy on February 13, 2022, at Sofi Stadium in L.A. is bound to be interesting. 

Although the Washington Commanders fell short this season, there is hope for a fresh start with a new name and (probably) and a new quarterback. Washington has captured three Super Bowl titles, most recently in 1991. The franchise's history boasts some of the most game-changing people, and dramatic tales, in the sport. An example: In 1969, the legendary Vince Lombardi guided the franchise to its first winning record in 15 years before dying of cancer the next year.

1. It’s the first time the Super Bowl has been hosted in LA since 1993 … Can you guess who won it that year? Hint: How bout them….?

Washington Commanders

2. Win or lose, players on both teams competing in the Super Bowl get paid. Each player on the winning team will earn $150,000, while players on the losing team will earn $75,000.

What Can Commanders Learn from 5 Fun Super Bowl LVI Facts?

3. This is the youngest head coaching matchup in Super Bowl History. The head coaches for both teams are the youngest NFL coaches. Rams' Sean McVay is 36 and Bengals' Zac Taylor is 38. He was McVay’s assistant coach and the two coaches are friends.

4. Rams safety Eric Weddle was enjoying retirement and coaching youth football three weeks ago. The Rams had some key injuries at the safety position and picked up Weddle. Now the 37-year-old is playing every snap and hoping to win his first Super Bowl.

5. The Los Angeles Rams have a chance to be the second-straight team to win the Super Bowl in their home stadium. Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl at home last year. LA is 4-point Super Bowl favorites.

Next season the Super Bowl is February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona ... If the trend continues, money on the Arizona Cardinals to compete may not be the worst bet.

Bonus: Unsurprisingly, the cost of Super Bowl commercials is increasing. A 30-second spot for an ad during Super Bowl LVI is reportedly selling for $6.5 million.

