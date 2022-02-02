D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Wants Commanders Back 'Home'?

With a new stadium in the works, Washington D.C mayor Muriel Bowser hopes the Commanders return to their old neighborhood.

There were reports last week that the Washington Commanders are in serious talks to have a new stadium built in Northern Virginia.

Now that Washington has officially changed its name, Washington D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser is advocating for the Commanders to build their new stadium in D.C.

"Washington's football franchise has had a storied history, and we are excited that today they will begin a new, necessary chapter as the Washington Commanders," Bowser said on her Twitter Tuesday.

"The next chapter for the Washington Commanders should be a return to winning, right here in D.C.," Bowser said at the end of her statement.

The Commanders are the only D.C. sports franchise located outside the nation's capitol.

"But for our football team, every major sports franchise in the region calls D.C. home," Bowser said.

Washington played its last game in D.C. in 1996, at Robert F. Kennedy Stadium. The team has been in Landover, Maryland, ever since, at Jack Kent Cooke Stadium/FedEx Field.

Mayor Bowser also noted that the Commanders are an "essential part" to the D.C. community.

"Sports mean so much to our civic pride and are an essential part of our economic engine, creating jobs and opportunities for our residents and revenue to fund essential services."

Fans will tell you how glorious it was when Washington played at RFK. It was a stadium like none other.

Head coach Ron Rivera even chipped in on the meaning of the new name.

"It's a name that carries a lot for your community," Rivera said on Tuesday. "It'll be a good representation for who we hope to be."

The hope is that the Washington Commanders take command and get their new stadium back in D.C.