Command Climate: Did Dan Snyder Cost Washington Russell Wilson?

We're all thinking it, so let's discuss it

The Washington Commanders decision-makers have said the right things this offseason.

Washington Commanders Russell Wilson in Washington Commanders Washington Commanders owner, Dan Snyder

Every time we hear from head coach Ron Rivera or general manager Martin Mayhew, it's about how the team is turning over every stone to upgrade the team's quarterback situation.

Rivera even stated he believed the team had a lot to offer a top quarterback looking for a new home.

Apparently not enough to attract the affections of quarterback Russell Wilson, and we can't help but wonder if it was the time zone, the team's standing, or something else that turned him away from a 2022 homecoming.

Of course, we're talking about Dan Snyder.

Not only is the Commanders owner continuously tangled in battles with the government, the NFL, and the courts of public opinion, he also has a reputation for being a helicopter owner who decides to land and assert his will at some of the most inopportune times.

Even with the recent efforts to hide Snyder from public perception and decisions within the franchise, the 'black cloud' Rivera spoke about last season still floats above the team.

And now, with Wilson's decision to join the Broncos over the Commanders, Snyder may not have come off the yacht to impact this quarterback move, but I can't believe he didn't at least have something to do with it.

Now, Wilson has said publicly he felt it best he stay on the west coast. Denver isn't there, but it's much closer than D.C., obviously.

Washington Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson Washington Commanders

Remember, Wilson also said he wanted to stay in Seattle, and the team - just as recent as last week - said they had no intentions of trading their star quarterback.

Things are said in public, and then the truth often lays in wait in the background, waiting for an NFL Films special to be revealed.

While playing for the Commanders doesn't directly tie Wilson to the allegations facing the organization, we couldn't blame him for being turned off to the idea of joining a franchise with this much noise around it.

And whether he says so or not, people have to believe the highest Commander has officially rolled all the way downhill.