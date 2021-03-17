Washington 2 Signings: Offensive Depth

Lamar Miller and David Sharpe are back in Washington to add depth to the WFT roster on the offensive side.

ASHBURN, Va. -- Monday night was about finding a starting quarterback. The Washington Football Team did that.

Tuesday night was about fortifying the defense and replacing Ronald Darby with the top corner available in free agency.

Wednesday morning was about fortifying depth. That's what the WFT was able to accomplish by bringing back veteran running back Lamar Miller and swing offensive tackle David Sharpe.

Miller was signed late in the year but did not play for Washington even with Antonio Gibson banged up and missing almost three full games.

Washington has Peyton Barber, J.D. McKissic, Gibson and the oft-injured Bryce Love, under contract at running back.

Miller is insurance for Love, but also in case someone gets hurt in the offseseason and camp.

This coaching staff frankly has little loyalty to Love, outside of possibly his position coach Randy Jordan, who was here when Love was drafted.

As for Sharpe, he returns after being acquired in training camp last year from the Las Vegas Raiders.

While we didn't think Miller would come back, especially at this time, it was expected that Sharpe would return because he's capable of playing both tackle spots; he stepped in at right tackle in the fourth quarter of a loss to Detroit on the right side, as Washington flipped Morgan Moses from right to left.

Sharpe played 24 snaps that day and then started the next two weeks against the Bengals and Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Overall, Sharpe played 184 snaps on offense, with 95 pass blocking reps. He was graded a 50.9 overall by ProFootballFocus.com (PFF).