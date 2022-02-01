Making Money in Mobile: Can Kenny Pickett Shine at Senior Bowl Day 1?

With loads of talent on the field, NFL franchises will be looking for players to contribute to the cause

MOBILE, Ala. - Where does a franchise in need of a quarterback go to find one? Well, if you're the Washington Football Team, you start in Mobile, Alabama at the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl.

Truth be told, Washington has already been scouting potential quarterback prospects, and all other positional prospects for that matter.

But the Senior Bowl represents the largest collective of draft-worthy talent outside of the annual NFL Scouting Combine. Adding to it, the players are getting real NFL coaching, providing a unique opportunity to see how they receive and implement next-level guidance.

Here are three guys we're watching on day one of practices here in Mobile.

QUARTERBACK, KENNY PICKETT (PITTSBURGH)

Is hand size an issue? For a quarterback, it certainly could be.

For Kenny Pickett, all he has to do to silence the talk around his hand size is show scouts he can rip the ball to receivers with accuracy and velocity.

That's his aim this week at the Senior Bowl, and everyone will be watching.

For Washington, a solid performance may just be enough to convince the front office he's worth trading into the Top-10 for, instead of risking it to see if he slides down to No. 11.

LINEBACKER, QUAY WALKER (GEORGIA)

If you have doubts about Jamin Davis becoming an impact playmaker for Washington, you aren't alone.

His rookie season after being drafted with the 19th overall pick in 2021 wasn't to the level many expect out of a first-round pick.

However, the lack of excitement from Davis' first year shouldn't prevent the team from looking to add another player to the group, even if it's earlier than some think it should.

A solid week by Walker would make him hard to pass up for a team in need of another playmaker to complement Cole Holcomb.

CORNERBACK, TARIQ CASTRO-FIELDS (PENN STATE)

Castro-Fields is a DMV product, a fan of the late Sean Taylor, and has experience as a safety and corner.

Show some range, ball skills, and physicality during the Senior Bowl, and he's everything Washington needs to add to its secondary in this year's NFL Draft.

Plenty of talent to be found at the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl. Washington is on hand to see it all, and so are we.

So check back often for updates, notes, and analysis, from Mobile, Alabama.