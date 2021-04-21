Washington QB Fitzpatrick: 'Worst Text Ever' To Alex Smith

The journeyman quarterback tried to be helpful to Smith while he was recovering, but he ended up feeling like an "a------."

Sometimes a simple "Get well soon" card is the best thing to send.

Ryan Fitzpatrick found that out the hard way after sending a text to his 2005 NFL Draft partner, Alex Smith. Fitzpatrick tried to reach out to offer support, but later regretted the entire incident saying it was the "single worst ... text I've ever sent out."

Fitzpatrick went on the Green Light podcast with Chris Long" and explained everything.

"I said, 'Hey Alex, just want to let you know they'll fix you right up, you'll be good as new... I'm out here and I don't feel any pain from my injury three years later,' or whatever, whenever it was. And I sent it and felt good about it. And he said, 'Oh, mine might be a little more complicated.'

"And 17 surgeries later and the story of what he had to overcome, I mean, I felt like the biggest a------ ever.''

Fitzpatrick thought he knew exactly what Smith was going through based off of his broken leg from 2014. However, he was completely oblivious to the number of complications or the possibility of amputation he went through.

Fitzpatrick is now expected to take over for Smith as Washington hopes to win the NFC East again.

Smith, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, retired on Monday after a 16-year career. Smith won Comeback Player of the Year in 2020 after leading Washington to the a division title and having a 5-1 record as the starter.

