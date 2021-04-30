Welcome! New LB Jamin Davis Arrives In Washington

Jamin Davis has officially arrived at WFT headquarters and now -- it's welcome to the DMV and NFL time!

ASHBURN, Va. --He's here! Jamin Davis, the Washington Football Team first-round pick has arrived at Dulles International Airport on the private team plane and is meeting with team officials as we speak.

Davis, the Kentucky fast-riser from Georgia and Jimmie Johnson race-car fan, now begins the process of getting to play in burgundy and gold and to do so behind a very talented defensive line and in front of William Jackson III, Kendall Fuller and Kam Curl.

He can play anywhere and mostly played Mike and Will at Kentucky in a 3-4/nickel-heavy defensive scheme.

Now let's dig a bit deeper on one of the fastest risers in the draft, a projected 4th/5th round pick in September.

*36 games/11 starts at Kentucky

**Davis had 107 tackles in 2020, per the SIS Football Rookie Handbook (SIS), 4.0 for loss and a forced fumble in his first year as a starter. He also racked up 1.5 sacks.

*In coverage during his final year at Kentucky -- he allowed 14 catches on 22 pass targets per SIS for 186 yards and racked up three interceptions.

*Davis was charged with five broken tackles in 2020 and three in 2019 per SIS.

*In addition to the three picks last year, he also had four pass breakups and allowed 80/186 yards after the catch.

*Davis blitzed 7% of the time per SIS, generating pressure on 28% of his pass rush snaps and had a sack percentage of 9.1.

Davis was ranked by many draft guides in the 4-8 range from what we've seen and ultimately all it takes is one team to throw everything out of the suggested order.

Washington knows linebackers and assuming that Jack Del Rio and Steve Russ were totally on-board with the selection. In that sense, Davis just flew into D.C. ... and into football heaven.

