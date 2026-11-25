NFL Week 12 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Seahawks’ Division Hopes on the Line in 49ers Rematch
It’s Week 12! And it’s also Thanksgiving week. This week will be stacked with games from Wednesday to Monday, starting with the inaugural Thanksgiving Eve game between the Packers and Rams. Most of our staff is picking the Packers, with Micah Parsons returning for Green Bay and the Rams still without their top two receivers. After home teams went 12–1 in Week 11—with all of them except the Chargers winning—our staff sees more wins for the road teams this week. The following day, there is a packed Thanksgiving Day slate highlighted by the Lions hosting the Bears and the Chiefs facing the Bills. Once again, most of our writers and editors are picking the road teams in the Bears and Chiefs to win and feast on the turducken on their rivals’ home fields. For the Bears, this would mark Ben Johnson’s first win against his former team while for the Chiefs, it would end their five-game regular-season losing streak to the Bills. There is expected to be rain in the Chiefs-Bills matchup, but Kansas City’s newfound run game could help in those elements.
The action continues on Black Friday when the Steelers host the Broncos. The Steelers will look to rebound after losing to the Eagles as DK Metcalf was ejected from the game. Most of our writers and editors instead see Denver rolling to its seventh consecutive win. Due to the heavy weekday slate, there will only be six early-afternoon games on Sunday. The biggest game of the day will come in the late-afternoon window when the 49ers host the Seahawks in another critical NFC West matchup. The Seahawks will have the rest advantage, but only one of our staff members see the 49ers winning after their statement victory over the Vikings in Mexico City. The day will be capped off when Fernando Mendoza makes his prime-time debut against the Browns, who will play on Sunday Night Football for the first time in five years. All our writers and editors are predicting Cleveland to come out victorious in front of the home crowd.
A busy week of divisional matchups and rivalries will conclude with the Buccaneers hosting the Panthers on Monday night. The Panthers hold the lead in the NFC South, but the Buccaneers can make up ground in the division race and sweep Carolina with a win in prime time. More of our writers and editors gave the edge to the Panthers, who are riding a two-game win streak.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Albert Breer, senior writer
Eva Geitheim, news writer
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Mike Kadlick, senior news writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Conor Orr, senior writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Matt Verderame, staff writer
All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.
Packers at Rams
- Albert Breer: Packers
- Eva Geitheim: Packers
- Mitch Goldich: Packers
- Mike Kadlick: Packers
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Packers
Bears at Lions
- Albert Breer: Lions
- Eva Geitheim: Lions
- Mitch Goldich: Bears
- Mike Kadlick: Bears
- Gilberto Manzano: Bears
- Conor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Bears
Eagles at Cowboys
- Albert Breer: Cowboys
- Eva Geitheim: Cowboys
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Mike Kadlick:Cowboys
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Conor Orr: Cowboys
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys
Chiefs at Bills
- Albert Breer: Bills
- Eva Geitheim: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Mike Kadlick: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
Broncos at Steelers
- Albert Breer: Broncos
- Eva Geitheim: Broncos
- Mitch Goldich: Broncos
- Mike Kadlick: Broncos
- Gilberto Manzano: Steelers
- Conor Orr: Broncos
- John Pluym: Broncos
- Matt Verderame: Steelers
Saints at Bengals
- Albert Breer: Bengals
- Eva Geitheim: Bengals
- Mitch Goldich: Bengals
- Mike Kadlick: Bengals
- Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
- Conor Orr: Bengals
- John Pluym: Bengals
- Matt Verderame: Bengals
Titans at Jaguars
- Albert Breer: Jaguars
- Eva Geitheim: Jaguars
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Mike Kadlick: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
- Conor Orr: Jaguars
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Jaguars
Giants at Colts
- Albert Breer: Giants
- Eva Geitheim: Giants
- Mitch Goldich: Giants
- Mike Kadlick: Giants
- Gilberto Manzano: Giants
- Conor Orr: Giants
- John Pluym: Giants
- Matt Verderame: Giants
Jets at Dolphins
- Albert Breer: Dolphins
- Eva Geitheim: Jets
- Mitch Goldich: Jets
- Mike Kadlick: Jets
- Gilberto Manzano: Dolphins
- Conor Orr: Dolphins
- John Pluym: Jets
- Matt Verderame: Jets
Falcons at Vikings
- Albert Breer: Vikings
- Eva Geitheim: Vikings
- Mitch Goldich: Vikings
- Mike Kadlick: Vikings
- Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
- Conor Orr: Vikings
- John Pluym: Vikings
- Matt Verderame: Vikings
Ravens at Texans
- Albert Breer: Texans
- Eva Geitheim: Texans
- Mitch Goldich: Texans
- Mike Kadlick: Texans
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr: Texans
- John Pluym: Texans
- Matt Verderame: Texans
Patriots at Chargers
- Albert Breer: Patriots
- Eva Geitheim: Patriots
- Mitch Goldich: Chargers
- Mike Kadlick: Patriots
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Patriots
- John Pluym: Chargers
- Matt Verderame: Patriots
Seahawks at 49ers
- Albert Breer: 49ers
- Eva Geitheim: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: 49ers
- Mike Kadlick: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
Commanders at Cardinals
- Albert Breer: Commanders
- Eva Geitheim: Commanders
- Mitch Goldich: Commanders
- Mike Kadlick: Commanders
- Gilberto Manzano: Commanders
- Conor Orr: Commanders
- John Pluym: Commanders
- Matt Verderame: Commanders
Raiders at Browns
- Albert Breer: Browns
- Eva Geitheim: Browns
- Mitch Goldich: Browns
- Mike Kadlick: Browns
- Gilberto Manzano: Browns
- Conor Orr: Browns
- John Pluym: Browns
- Matt Verderame: Browns
Panthers at Buccaneers
- Albert Breer: Panthers
- Eva Geitheim: Panthers
- Mitch Goldich: Panthers
- Mike Kadlick: Buccaneers
- Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
- Conor Orr: Panthers
- John Pluym: Buccaneers
- Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
Eva Geitheim is an NFL writer at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor’s in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or rewatching Gilmore Girls.Follow EGeitheim