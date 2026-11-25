It’s Week 12! And it’s also Thanksgiving week . This week will be stacked with games from Wednesday to Monday, starting with the inaugural Thanksgiving Eve game between the Packers and Rams. Most of our staff is picking the Packers, with Micah Parsons returning for Green Bay and the Rams still without their top two receivers. After home teams went 12–1 in Week 11—with all of them except the Chargers winning—our staff sees more wins for the road teams this week. The following day, there is a packed Thanksgiving Day slate highlighted by the Lions hosting the Bears and the Chiefs facing the Bills . Once again, most of our writers and editors are picking the road teams in the Bears and Chiefs to win and feast on the turducken on their rivals’ home fields. For the Bears, this would mark Ben Johnson’s first win against his former team while for the Chiefs, it would end their five-game regular-season losing streak to the Bills. There is expected to be rain in the Chiefs-Bills matchup, but Kansas City’s newfound run game could help in those elements.

The action continues on Black Friday when the Steelers host the Broncos. The Steelers will look to rebound after losing to the Eagles as DK Metcalf was ejected from the game. Most of our writers and editors instead see Denver rolling to its seventh consecutive win. Due to the heavy weekday slate, there will only be six early-afternoon games on Sunday. The biggest game of the day will come in the late-afternoon window when the 49ers host the Seahawks in another critical NFC West matchup. The Seahawks will have the rest advantage, but only one of our staff members see the 49ers winning after their statement victory over the Vikings in Mexico City. The day will be capped off when Fernando Mendoza makes his prime-time debut against the Browns, who will play on Sunday Night Football for the first time in five years. All our writers and editors are predicting Cleveland to come out victorious in front of the home crowd.



A busy week of divisional matchups and rivalries will conclude with the Buccaneers hosting the Panthers on Monday night. The Panthers hold the lead in the NFC South, but the Buccaneers can make up ground in the division race and sweep Carolina with a win in prime time. More of our writers and editors gave the edge to the Panthers, who are riding a two-game win streak.

Here’s who we have making picks this season:

Albert Breer , senior writer

Eva Geitheim , news writer

Mitch Goldich , senior editor

Mike Kadlick , senior news writer

Gilberto Manzano , staff writer

Conor Orr , senior writer

John Pluym , managing editor

Matt Verderame , staff writer

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All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.

Packers at Rams

Albert Breer: Packers

Eva Geitheim: Packers

Mitch Goldich: Packers

Mike Kadlick: Packers

Gilberto Manzano: Rams

Conor Orr: Rams

John Pluym: Rams

Matt Verderame: Packers

Bears at Lions

Albert Breer: Lions

Eva Geitheim: Lions

Mitch Goldich: Bears

Mike Kadlick: Bears

Gilberto Manzano: Bears

Conor Orr: Bears

John Pluym: Lions

Matt Verderame: Bears

Eagles at Cowboys

Albert Breer: Cowboys

Eva Geitheim: Cowboys

Mitch Goldich: Cowboys

Mike Kadlick:Cowboys

Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys

Conor Orr: Cowboys

John Pluym: Cowboys

Matt Verderame: Cowboys

Chiefs at Bills

Albert Breer: Bills

Eva Geitheim: Bills

Mitch Goldich: Chiefs

Mike Kadlick: Chiefs

Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs

Conor Orr: Bills

John Pluym: Chiefs

Matt Verderame: Chiefs

Broncos at Steelers

Albert Breer: Broncos

Eva Geitheim: Broncos

Mitch Goldich: Broncos

Mike Kadlick: Broncos

Gilberto Manzano: Steelers

Conor Orr: Broncos

John Pluym: Broncos

Matt Verderame: Steelers

Saints at Bengals

Albert Breer: Bengals

Eva Geitheim: Bengals

Mitch Goldich: Bengals

Mike Kadlick: Bengals

Gilberto Manzano: Bengals

Conor Orr: Bengals

John Pluym: Bengals

Matt Verderame: Bengals

Titans at Jaguars

Albert Breer: Jaguars

Eva Geitheim: Jaguars

Mitch Goldich: Jaguars

Mike Kadlick: Jaguars

Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars

Conor Orr: Jaguars

John Pluym: Jaguars

Matt Verderame: Jaguars

Giants at Colts

Albert Breer: Giants

Eva Geitheim: Giants

Mitch Goldich: Giants

Mike Kadlick: Giants

Gilberto Manzano: Giants

Conor Orr: Giants

John Pluym: Giants

Matt Verderame: Giants

Jets at Dolphins

Albert Breer: Dolphins

Eva Geitheim: Jets

Mitch Goldich: Jets

Mike Kadlick: Jets

Gilberto Manzano: Dolphins

Conor Orr: Dolphins

John Pluym: Jets

Matt Verderame: Jets

Falcons at Vikings

Albert Breer: Vikings

Eva Geitheim: Vikings

Mitch Goldich: Vikings

Mike Kadlick: Vikings

Gilberto Manzano: Vikings

Conor Orr: Vikings

John Pluym: Vikings

Matt Verderame: Vikings

Ravens at Texans

Albert Breer: Texans

Eva Geitheim: Texans

Mitch Goldich: Texans

Mike Kadlick: Texans

Gilberto Manzano: Texans

Conor Orr: Texans

John Pluym: Texans

Matt Verderame: Texans

Patriots at Chargers

Albert Breer: Patriots

Eva Geitheim: Patriots

Mitch Goldich: Chargers

Mike Kadlick: Patriots

Gilberto Manzano: Patriots

Conor Orr: Patriots

John Pluym: Chargers

Matt Verderame: Patriots

Seahawks at 49ers

Albert Breer: 49ers

Eva Geitheim: 49ers

Mitch Goldich: 49ers

Mike Kadlick: 49ers

Gilberto Manzano: 49ers

Conor Orr: Seahawks

John Pluym: 49ers

Matt Verderame: 49ers

Commanders at Cardinals

Albert Breer: Commanders

Eva Geitheim: Commanders

Mitch Goldich: Commanders

Mike Kadlick: Commanders

Gilberto Manzano: Commanders

Conor Orr: Commanders

John Pluym: Commanders

Matt Verderame: Commanders

Raiders at Browns

Albert Breer: Browns

Eva Geitheim: Browns

Mitch Goldich: Browns

Mike Kadlick: Browns

Gilberto Manzano: Browns

Conor Orr: Browns

John Pluym: Browns

Matt Verderame: Browns

Panthers at Buccaneers

Albert Breer: Panthers

Eva Geitheim: Panthers

Mitch Goldich: Panthers

Mike Kadlick: Buccaneers

Gilberto Manzano: Panthers

Conor Orr: Panthers

John Pluym: Buccaneers

Matt Verderame: Buccaneers