Welcome to the Week 12 Power Rankings. This was as consequential a week as I can remember in that we received some definitive answers on teams that possessed some lingering questions.

The 49ers, for example, are without question the best and most complete team in football. The Giants can without question hang in the big games and deserve to be taken more seriously than their previously haphazard track record suggests. While each week is really another opportunity to reaffirm these beliefs, we are close enough to the heart of the season that these wins take on a permanence. There aren’t many flukes from here on out.

Now, let’s get cooking:

1. San Francisco 49ers (9–1)

Last week’s ranking: No. 3

Last week’s result: beat Vikings, 35–10

This week: vs. Seahawks

An idea: for super seniors who have been playing college football since 2018 and don’t feel like waiting around for the draft, a late-November, post-trade deadline selection period to replenish rosters and somehow give a team like San Francisco a chance to get a new right tackle for the stretch run to have this offense operating at full speed.

2. Buffalo Bills (9–1)

Last week’s ranking: No. 2

Last week’s result: beat Dolphins, 26–9

This week: vs. Chiefs

In a convincing win over the Dolphins we saw an excellent job by the Bills coaches of keeping Josh Allen from getting hurt in a meaningless game. For the first time in six years, he did not record a single rushing attempt.

3. Chicago Bears (8–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 5

Last week’s result: beat Saints, 21–13

This week: at Lions

Caleb Williams was a game removed from his four-interception performance, which had Ben Johnson experimenting with a new kind of game management: run the clock and let Dennis Allen cook every once and a while without putting the ball in harm’s way.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (7–3)

Last week’s ranking: No. 1

Last week’s result: lost to Giants, 23–18

This week: vs. Titans

A “disastrous” loss for the Jaguars at this point constitutes a five-point defeat in which one of the most clear and obvious touchdowns of the season was called incomplete . Somehow, I think Liam Coen and the boys will be O.K.

5. Kansas City Chiefs (7–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 7

Last week’s result: beat Cardinals, 34–7

This week: at Bills

If the Chiefs did not have Patrick Mahomes, they very well may have had…Johnny Manziel . Hearing that story is not LOL-worthy for me, though. I genuinely wish that Manziel would have gotten the chance to play for someone like Reid, who may have understood him on a deeper level.

6. Seattle Seahawks (6–4)

Last week’s ranking: No. 8

Last week’s result: idle

This week: at 49ers

The return of Sam Darnold to the lineup just as the Seahawks prepare to take on the 49ers is the subplot of the week. Drew Lock played well enough for Mike Macdonald to get serious questions about who the starter is. He laughed them off…for now.

7. Los Angeles Rams (6–4)

Last week’s ranking: No. 10

Last week’s result: idle

This week: vs. Packers

The mechanics of the Rams’ upcoming schedule is pretty fascinating. Ten days between last Sunday’s Cardinals game to this Wednesday’s Packers game. Then, eight days until Kansas City and another 10 days until San Francisco again. Hopefully by then we can have a more representative rematch than the one marred by absurd travel demands.

Despite Monday's loss, Joe Burrow threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns for Cincinnati. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

8. Cincinnati Bengals (7–3)

Last week’s ranking: No. 6

Last week’s result: lost to Commanders, 22–20

This week: vs. Saints

The Bengals had every opportunity to avoid getting dragged back down into the quicksand pit that is the AFC North, but instead couldn’t stop a 40-second field goal drive at the end of the game. We are truly destined for another slopfest in this division.

9. Minnesota Vikings (7–3)

Last week’s ranking: No. 4

Last week’s result: lost to 49ers, 35–10

This week: vs. Falcons

The one real negative from Sunday: the 49ers proved that if you can get beyond the frantic nature of the Vikings’ blitz, it is a group of defenders who, while phenomenally talented, need to play that kind of style in order to mask some of the unit’s deficiencies.

10. Detroit Lions (8–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 9

Last week’s result: beat Buccaneers, 31–21

This week: vs. Bears

Dan Campbell has been proven right to this point on Kelvin Sheppard. He stuck by his defensive coordinator, and now his defensive coordinator may see more head coaching interview opportunities based on how well he’s handled all of the adversity foisted onto the Lions’ defense. From Terrion Arnold to Jack Campbell to Aidan Hutchinson…it’s been a long season.

11. Denver Broncos (8–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 11

Last week’s result: beat Raiders, 38–24

This week: at Steelers

RIP Tom Jackson . Thanks for sounding like home for decades.

12. Green Bay Packers (6–4)

Last week’s ranking: No. 12

Last week’s result: idle

This week: at Rams

It’s been almost a year since we last got to see Micah Parsons play football. Something tells me we forgot just how awesome that was.

13. New York Giants (6–3–1)

Last week’s ranking: No. 15

Last week’s result: beat Jaguars, 23–18

This week: at Colts

How well are things going for the Giants? Their defensive coordinator has been interviewing for head coaching positions…in the middle of the season! John Harbaugh told reporters Monday that Dennard Wilson won’t be heading to Maryland just yet.

14. Carolina Panthers (5–5)

Last week’s ranking: No. 17

Last week’s result: beat Ravens, 35–33

This week: Buccaneers

We’ve gotten some well-deserved Chuba Hubbard praise these last few weeks. But how about Tommy Tremble, who has been absolutely unleashed by offensive coordinator Brad Idzik as an elite backfield chess piece and run blocker.

15. Washington Commanders (4–5–1)

Last week’s ranking: No. 16

Last week’s result: beat Bengals, 22–20

This week: at Cardinals

Unbelievable. Gutsy. Freeing. A win against one of the best teams remaining on their schedule, in prime time, where they had to manage the clock and spike the ball with seconds to play. This is a poetic way for the season to completely hinge on a moment.

16. Houston Texans (4–6)

Last week’s ranking: No. 20

Last week’s result: beat Colts, 26–3

This week: vs. Ravens

If you loved the feature on the Texans’ vegetable score on Amazon Prime last week, read the story from where it came… all the way back in August .

CeeDee Lamb had 11 catches for 132 yards in the Cowboys' win over the Titans, his fifth 100-yard receiving game of the season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

17. Dallas Cowboys (5–6)

Last week’s ranking: No. 26

Last week’s result: beat Titans, 51–30

This week: vs. Eagles

The Cowboys changed defensive playcallers but still opted to not tackle Carnell Tate and allow Cam Ward to throw a touchdown completely across his body to the other side of the field. So, safe to say there’s still some work to get done there.

18. Cleveland Browns (6–4)

Last week’s ranking: No. 13

Last week’s result: idle

This week: vs. Raiders

With the Browns on the bye, here’s another look at John Mulaney’s flawless monologue from last week’s Saturday Night Live .

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3–7)

Last week’s ranking: No. 18

Last week’s result: lost to Lions, 31–21

This week: vs. Panthers

Baker Mayfield is still dealing with recovery from the thumb injury and now complications from plantar fasciitis. After signing a multi-year deal this past offseason, is there any thought to getting him into 2027 with some semblance of a healed body?

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (6–4)

Last week’s ranking: No. 14

Last week’s result: lost to Eagles, 19–16

This week: vs. Broncos

Another banner day for the Steelers’ accountability department as DK Metcalf blames people who make him angry for all the times he tries to hit them . Here’s a column on how nothing changes when nothing changes .

21. Baltimore Ravens (4–7)

Last week’s ranking: No. 24

Last week’s result: lost to Panthers, 35–33

This week: at Texans

The Ravens sitting here at No. 21 shows the dire nature of the bottom tier of the NFL right now. The offense is concerning insofar as there are untimely drops and inexplicable ball security issues. But the defense not stopping anyone? That’s what should really freak everyone out.

22. Philadelphia Eagles (3–7)

Last week’s ranking: No. 30

Last week’s result: beat Steelers, 19–16

This week: at Cowboys

Joe Milton III has such a bazooka arm that he has to whisper his daughter’s name to himself so he doesn’t kill someone every time he drops back to throw a deep ball. How badass is that?

Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns in a 38–24 loss to the Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

23. Las Vegas Raiders (4–7)

Last week’s ranking: No. 19

Last week’s result: lost to Broncos, 38–24

This week: at Browns

Some coaches spend minutes saying absolutely nothing. Klint Kubiak is the polar opposite in terms of meaningful words per second in pre-halftime interviews .

24. Atlanta Falcons (3–7)

Last week’s ranking: No. 22

Last week’s result: idle

This week: at Vikings

The Falcons have been toying with the placement of offensive coordinator Tommy Rees from the sideline to the booth. My takeaway? Get a quarterback who reacts better to natural pressure from a defense and it shouldn’t matter!

25. New York Jets (3–8)

Last week’s ranking: No. 31

Last week’s result: beat Chargers, 27–24

This week: at Dolphins

David Bailey is a monster who cannot be contained. Oh and by the way, the Jets have been trailing on almost 50% of the snaps he’s played this year. If we’re going to do the stat for Myles Garrett a week ago, let’s do it for the rookie too.

26. Miami Dolphins (1–9)

Last week’s ranking: No. 29

Last week’s result: lost to Bills, 26–9

This week: vs. Jets

This may be a spicy take, but if you gave the Dolphins league average QB play and one veteran wide receiver, they would have either beaten the Bills on Sunday or taken them to overtime.

27. New England Patriots (5–5)

Last week’s ranking: No. 23

Last week’s result: idle

This week: at Chargers

You can say what you will about Mike Vrabel, but I do appreciate the truth bombs he is willing to drop from time to time. Here he is just hangin’ on Boston radio and airing out Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk .

28. New Orleans Saints (3–7)

Last week’s ranking: No. 21

Last week’s result: lost to Bears, 21–13

This week: at Bengals

The Kellen Moore trailing stats just keep getting worse, man . This one features…Urban Meyer (chills).

29. Tennessee Titans (1–9)

Last week’s ranking: No. 28

Last week’s result: lost to Cowboys, 51–30

This week: at Jaguars

Whenever your coach needs to use the word dogs— to describe the state of the team, it’s never good. Three straight games of giving up 40-plus points is not ideal for a group auditioning for another year.

30. Indianapolis Colts (3–8)

Last week’s ranking: No. 27

Last week’s result: lost to Texans, 26–3

This week: vs. Giants

I love that this is effectively what had to happen to Shane Steichen in order to get him to play Anthony Richardson (still one of the great scenes in any sports movie).

31. Los Angeles Chargers (1–9)

Last week’s ranking: No. 32

Last week’s result: lost to Jets, 27–24

This week: vs. Patriots

On the MMQB pod, Albert Breer breathlessly details the potential death knell in the Jim Harbaugh era : a long, meandering drive to nowhere with the game on the line.

32. Arizona Cardinals (3–8)

Last week’s ranking: No. 25

Last week’s result: lost to Chiefs, 34–7

This week: vs. Commanders

Apologies to Mike LaFleur. I did not think you had game like this kind sir . In all seriousness, the Cardinals are a breeding ground for coaches who foster two seasons worth of hope for playing gritty against superior opponents before ultimately letting us down, but he seems to have the attitude to change that.