DK Metcalf’s tenure in Pittsburgh reached a new low on Sunday when he was ejected during the Steelers’ 19–16 loss to the Eagles.

After Aaron Rodgers’s pass toward rookie receiver Germie Bernard fell incomplete, Metcalf got into the face of Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, his second personal foul penalty of the game, which triggered the ejection.

DK Metcalf has been ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct.



Metcalf was ejected after two personal fouls.



(📺 CBS) pic.twitter.com/f1OE50Fn6I — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 22, 2026

Steelers coach Mike McCarthy said after the game that Metcalf was ejected after poking a defender in the eye. “We’ll sit down and address everything,” McCarthy said after the game . “We need him, we need him in those games. That’s not acceptable to get thrown out of the game.”

Metcalf finished the game with as many personal foul calls as yards (two). He caught just one of his four targets in the game while the Steelers’ offense struggled to push the ball downfield consistently again—far from the result Pittsburgh expected when it traded for him.

Metcalf, a 2019 second-round pick, recorded six consecutive seasons with 900 or more receiving yards (including three with over 1,000 yards) with Seattle while establishing himself as one of the league’s more explosive receivers. After he requested a trade from Seattle, the Steelers sent a second-round pick to the Seahawks to acquire Metcalf in March 2025. Shortly after, Pittsburgh signed Metcalf to a four-year, $132 extension, making him one of the league’s highest-paid receivers . The team was in clear need of help at receiver (likely knowing it would be trading George Pickens, which ended in deal to the Cowboys in May 2025), and after striking out on trading for Brandon Aiyuk the summer before, they landed Metcalf, who has not lived up to the billing in Pittsburgh.

In his first season with the Steelers, Metcalf caught 59 passes for 850 yards and six touchdowns. He missed the final two games of the season because he was suspended for an altercation with a fan in their win over the Lions at Ford Field. The suspension came at a costly time for the Steelers as they were trying to clinch a playoff spot. The Steelers ended up making the playoffs thanks to a missed field goal by the Ravens in their Week 18 meeting on Sunday Night Football, but could have potentially clinched sooner had Metcalf been present for the end of the regular season.

Metcalf hasn’t been any better in his second season in Pittsburgh. He and Rodgers have struggled to consistently connect as he has caught just 36 of his 74 targets (48.6%) for 432 yards and two touchdowns. He was traded and signed to a massive extension to play like a No. 1 receiver for the Steelers, but has not matched that production, even when he’s been on the field.

On the other side, the Seahawks are thriving since trading Metcalf away. The trade has allowed Jaxon Smith-Njigba to emerge as arguably the league’s best receiver and see the majority of the team’s targets. Smith-Njigba led the NFL in receiving yards, won Offensive Player of the Year and helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl in his first year without Metcalf in 2025. This season, he leads the NFL in receiving through 10 weeks with 1,207 yards and is on pace for a historic 2,000-yard campaign .

Beyond Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks used the second-round pick they received to trade up in the 2025 draft for safety Nick Emmanwori, who has been a home run pick so far for Seattle. Emmanwori has been a chess piece in Mike Macdonald’s defensive scheme thanks to his versatility , helping transform the Seahawks’ defense into arguably the best unit in the league. After the addition of Emmanwori, the Seahawks jumped to 16th in 2024 (-0.06) to 1st in 2025 in EPA per rush (-0.16). More importantly, he helped the “Dark Side” defense bring home the franchise’s second Super Bowl championship .

Metcalf remains signed with the Steelers through the 2029 season and still has plenty of time to contribute more positively to the franchise. For now, though, the Seahawks are the clear winners of the trade while Metcalf has fallen well short of expectations since he arrived in Pittsburgh.