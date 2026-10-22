NFL Week 7 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Kenneth Walker III Can Help Chiefs Stay Undefeated Against Former Team

It’s Week 7! Last week, our writers and editors started out cold when we all picked the Seahawks on Thursday night , but the Broncos won. We closed out the week on a better note, with all of us picking the 49ers to defeat the Commanders as they narrowly held on to the win.

This week’s slate of games begins with an exciting matchup between the Patriots and Bears on Thursday night, featuring two of the league’s best young quarterbacks in Drake Maye and Caleb Williams. While Maye has rebounded from an inconsistent start to the season , the majority of our writers and editors see the Bears winning at home in Williams’s second game back from a hamstring injury.

On Sunday, the NFL heads to Paris, France for the first time as the Steelers take on the Saints. The majority of our writers and editors see Pittsburgh winning to move to 5–2 on the season. Later in the day, J.J. McCarthy will make his first start as a Giant against the Texans . McCarthy filled in admirably for Jameis Winston at the end of last week, but all of our staff sees Houston getting the win. The day also features a key pair of divisional games between the Packers and Lions and the Bengals and Ravens , as all four look to keep up in divisions where all four teams boast winning records. Finally, the Sunday slate concludes with the reigning champion Seahawks taking on the dynasty of the decade in the Chiefs. The majority of our staff sees running back Kenneth Walker III getting revenge on his former team in prime time.

Here’s who we have making picks this season:

Albert Breer , senior writer

Eva Geitheim , news writer

Mitch Goldich , senior editor

Mike Kadlick , senior news writer

Gilberto Manzano , staff writer

Conor Orr , senior writer

John Pluym , managing editor

Matt Verderame , staff writer

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All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.

Patriots at Bears

Albert Breer: Bears

Eva Geitheim: Bears

Mitch Goldich: Bears

Mike Kadlick: Patriots

Gilberto Manzano: Bears

Conor Orr: Bears

John Pluym: Bears

Matt Verderame: Bears

Steelers vs. Saints (Paris, France)

Albert Breer: Steelers

Eva Geitheim: Steelers

Mitch Goldich: Steelers

Mike Kadlick: Saints

Gilberto Manzano: Saints

Conor Orr: Steelers

John Pluym: Steelers

Matt Verderame: Steelers

49ers at Falcons

Albert Breer: 49ers

Eva Geitheim: 49ers

Mitch Goldich: 49ers

Mike Kadlick: 49ers

Gilberto Manzano: 49ers

Conor Orr: 49ers

John Pluym: 49ers

Matt Verderame: 49ers

Browns at Titans

Albert Breer: Browns

Eva Geitheim: Browns

Mitch Goldich: Browns

Mike Kadlick: Browns

Gilberto Manzano: Titans

Conor Orr: Browns

John Pluym: Titans

Matt Verderame: Browns

Colts at Vikings

Albert Breer: Vikings

Eva Geitheim: Vikings

Mitch Goldich: Vikings

Mike Kadlick: Vikings

Gilberto Manzano: Vikings

Conor Orr: Vikings

John Pluym: Vikings

Matt Verderame: Vikings

Dolphins at Jets

Albert Breer: Jets

Eva Geitheim: Jets

Mitch Goldich: Jets

Mike Kadlick: Dolphins

Gilberto Manzano: Jets

Conor Orr: Jets

John Pluym: Jets

Matt Verderame: Jets

Buccaneers at Panthers

Albert Breer: Panthers

Eva Geitheim: Panthers

Mitch Goldich: Panthers

Mike Kadlick: Panthers

Gilberto Manzano: Panthers

Conor Orr: Panthers

John Pluym: Panthers

Matt Verderame: Panthers

Bengals at Ravens

Albert Breer: Bengals

Eva Geitheim: Bengals

Mitch Goldich: Ravens

Mike Kadlick: Bengals

Gilberto Manzano: Bengals

Conor Orr: Bengals

John Pluym: Ravens

Matt Verderame: Ravens

Giants at Texans

Albert Breer: Texans

Eva Geitheim: Texans

Mitch Goldich: Texans

Mike Kadlick: Texans

Gilberto Manzano: Texans

Conor Orr: Texans

John Pluym: Texans

Matt Verderame: Texans

Broncos at Cardinals

Albert Breer: Broncos

Eva Geitheim: Broncos

Mitch Goldich: Broncos

Mike Kadlick: Broncos

Gilberto Manzano: Broncos

Conor Orr: Broncos

John Pluym: Broncos

Matt Verderame: Broncos

Packers at Lions

Albert Breer: Packers

Eva Geitheim: Packers

Mitch Goldich: Packers

Mike Kadlick: Packers

Gilberto Manzano: Packers

Conor Orr: Lions

John Pluym: Packers

Matt Verderame: Lions

Rams at Raiders

Albert Breer: Rams

Eva Geitheim: Rams

Mitch Goldich: Rams

Mike Kadlick: Rams

Gilberto Manzano: Raiders

Conor Orr: Rams

John Pluym: Raiders

Matt Verderame: Rams

Chiefs at Seahawks

Albert Breer: Chiefs

Eva Geitheim: Chiefs

Mitch Goldich: Chiefs

Mike Kadlick: Chiefs

Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks

Conor Orr: Seahawks

John Pluym: Chiefs

Matt Verderame: Chiefs

Cowboys at Eagles

Albert Breer: Cowboys

Eva Geitheim: Cowboys

Mitch Goldich: Cowboys

Mike Kadlick: Cowboys

Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys

Conor Orr: Cowboys

John Pluym: Eagles

Matt Verderame: Cowboys