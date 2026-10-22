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NFL Week 7 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Kenneth Walker III Can Help Chiefs Stay Undefeated Against Former Team

Our writers and editors pick winners in all 14 games, including the Packers and Lions looking to gain an edge in the NFC North.
Eva Geitheim|
Kenneth Walker III and the Chiefs take on the Seahawks this week.
Kenneth Walker III and the Chiefs take on the Seahawks this week. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s Week 7! Last week, our writers and editors started out cold when we all picked the Seahawks on Thursday night, but the Broncos won. We closed out the week on a better note, with all of us picking the 49ers to defeat the Commanders as they narrowly held on to the win. 

This week’s slate of games begins with an exciting matchup between the Patriots and Bears on Thursday night, featuring two of the league’s best young quarterbacks in Drake Maye and Caleb Williams. While Maye has rebounded from an inconsistent start to the season, the majority of our writers and editors see the Bears winning at home in Williams’s second game back from a hamstring injury. 

On Sunday, the NFL heads to Paris, France for the first time as the Steelers take on the Saints. The majority of our writers and editors see Pittsburgh winning to move to 5–2 on the season. Later in the day, J.J. McCarthy will make his first start as a Giant against the Texans. McCarthy filled in admirably for Jameis Winston at the end of last week, but all of our staff sees Houston getting the win. The day also features a key pair of divisional games between the Packers and Lions and the Bengals and Ravens, as all four look to keep up in divisions where all four teams boast winning records. Finally, the Sunday slate concludes with the reigning champion Seahawks taking on the dynasty of the decade in the Chiefs. The majority of our staff sees running back Kenneth Walker III getting revenge on his former team in prime time.

Here’s who we have making picks this season:

Albert Breer, senior writer
Eva Geitheim, news writer
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Mike Kadlick, senior news writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Conor Orr, senior writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Matt Verderame, staff writer

NFL week 7 picks.
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All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content. 

Patriots at Bears

  • Albert Breer: Bears
  • Eva Geitheim: Bears
  • Mitch Goldich: Bears
  • Mike Kadlick: Patriots
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bears
  • Conor Orr: Bears
  • John Pluym: Bears
  • Matt Verderame: Bears

Steelers vs. Saints (Paris, France)

  • Albert Breer: Steelers
  • Eva Geitheim: Steelers
  • Mitch Goldich: Steelers
  • Mike Kadlick: Saints
  • Gilberto Manzano: Saints
  • Conor Orr: Steelers
  • John Pluym: Steelers
  • Matt Verderame: Steelers

49ers at Falcons

  • Albert Breer: 49ers
  • Eva Geitheim: 49ers
  • Mitch Goldich: 49ers
  • Mike Kadlick: 49ers
  • Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
  • Conor Orr: 49ers
  • John Pluym: 49ers
  • Matt Verderame: 49ers

Browns at Titans

  • Albert Breer: Browns
  • Eva Geitheim: Browns
  • Mitch Goldich: Browns
  • Mike Kadlick: Browns
  • Gilberto Manzano: Titans
  • Conor Orr: Browns
  • John Pluym: Titans
  • Matt Verderame: Browns

Colts at Vikings

  • Albert Breer: Vikings
  • Eva Geitheim: Vikings
  • Mitch Goldich: Vikings
  • Mike Kadlick: Vikings
  • Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
  • Conor Orr: Vikings
  • John Pluym: Vikings
  • Matt Verderame: Vikings

Dolphins at Jets

  • Albert Breer: Jets
  • Eva Geitheim: Jets
  • Mitch Goldich: Jets
  • Mike Kadlick: Dolphins
  • Gilberto Manzano: Jets
  • Conor Orr: Jets
  • John Pluym: Jets
  • Matt Verderame: Jets

Buccaneers at Panthers

  • Albert Breer: Panthers
  • Eva Geitheim: Panthers
  • Mitch Goldich: Panthers
  • Mike Kadlick: Panthers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
  • Conor Orr: Panthers
  • John Pluym: Panthers
  • Matt Verderame: Panthers

Bengals at Ravens

  • Albert Breer: Bengals
  • Eva Geitheim: Bengals
  • Mitch Goldich: Ravens
  • Mike Kadlick: Bengals
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
  • Conor Orr: Bengals
  • John Pluym: Ravens
  • Matt Verderame: Ravens

Giants at Texans

  • Albert Breer: Texans
  • Eva Geitheim: Texans
  • Mitch Goldich: Texans
  • Mike Kadlick: Texans
  • Gilberto Manzano: Texans
  • Conor Orr: Texans
  • John Pluym: Texans
  • Matt Verderame: Texans

Broncos at Cardinals

  • Albert Breer: Broncos
  • Eva Geitheim: Broncos
  • Mitch Goldich: Broncos
  • Mike Kadlick: Broncos
  • Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
  • Conor Orr: Broncos
  • John Pluym: Broncos
  • Matt Verderame: Broncos

Packers at Lions

  • Albert Breer: Packers
  • Eva Geitheim: Packers
  • Mitch Goldich: Packers
  • Mike Kadlick: Packers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Packers
  • Conor Orr: Lions
  • John Pluym: Packers
  • Matt Verderame: Lions

Rams at Raiders

  • Albert Breer: Rams
  • Eva Geitheim: Rams
  • Mitch Goldich: Rams
  • Mike Kadlick: Rams
  • Gilberto Manzano: Raiders
  • Conor Orr: Rams
  • John Pluym: Raiders
  • Matt Verderame: Rams

Chiefs at Seahawks

  • Albert Breer: Chiefs
  • Eva Geitheim: Chiefs
  • Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
  • Mike Kadlick: Chiefs
  • Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
  • Conor Orr: Seahawks
  • John Pluym: Chiefs
  • Matt Verderame: Chiefs

Cowboys at Eagles

  • Albert Breer: Cowboys
  • Eva Geitheim: Cowboys
  • Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
  • Mike Kadlick: Cowboys
  • Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
  • Conor Orr: Cowboys
  • John Pluym: Eagles
  • Matt Verderame: Cowboys
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Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is an NFL writer at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor’s in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or rewatching Gilmore Girls.

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