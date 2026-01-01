What Micah Parsons Told Trevon Diggs After Cornerback Joined Packers
Trevon Diggs is now a Packer following an abrupt and shocking release from the Cowboys earlier this week. He joins his good friend and former Dallas teammate Micah Parsons in Green Bay.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Diggs said he called Parsons—who is out for the season with an ACL tear—right after he learned that Green Bay had claimed him off waivers.
“He was super excited for me, super happy for me. ... He told me it’s work, it’s a lot different, and he said I’m gonna like it a lot and I'm gonna enjoy it," Parsons told the cornerback, per Diggs. "And so far, I've been enjoying it a lot. My first day was out there today, and I had a lot of fun."
Per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, Parsons also told his friend that he could crash "at his place and he said I can have one of his cars, too," Diggs revealed.
Diggs's 2025 campaign has so far been riddled with injuries, which was not the comeback he hoped after missing time in both 2023 and some of 2024. So far this year, he's logged 25 tackles and one tackle for loss across eight games.
If he plays on Sunday, which is possible, the Packers will owe him an additional $58,823. Green Bay goes up against the Vikings this weekend.
The Cowboys' rationale behind waiving Diggs
On Wednesday, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said that the decision to release Diggs was a "culmination of multiple factors" like "performance and other elements."
"He's been an incredible player for this organization, and I really do, I truly do like Trevon a lot, I wish him nothing but the best and I'm excited to see where he lands and watch him continue his career," Schottenheimer said.
The coach also confirmed that the 27-year-old's choice to forgo the required team flight back to Dallas following the Cowboys' win over the Commanders on Christmas had something to do with it. (Diggs's family is in Washington, and he wanted to stay there with them.)
"It was one of many factors, it was not the only factor," Schottenheimer said. "I'm not the Grinch that stole Christmas. I love Christmas, I love my family. But at the end of the day, we have a protocol that we go through and the process was not followed."
The flight protocol is meant to be followed unless there is "a family emergency or something specific" that happens, Schottenheimer said, adding that Diggs did not make clear he wanted to stay behind until the team was in the locker room after the 30–23 dub.
"First time I heard about it, Trevon grabbed me after the game," Schottenheimer said. "I'm celebrating a big win, and I explained to him the protocol, which has always been the protocol. We go up as a team, we come back as a team. And he decided to make a decision. I'll say this: It was not the only reason that this decision was made."
All that said, the coach made clear that he really does harbor no ill will toward the two-time Pro Bowler.
"I really do like Trevon. I want what's best for him," he said. "At the end of the day, maybe he doesn't like some of things that we did, I don't know, you'd have to ask him that. But again, I thought he was trying to do better. Like I said, I wish him nothing but the best of luck."