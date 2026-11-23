Aaron Rodgers thought it dramatic to attach any significance to the Steelers being blown out by the Bengals last week—despite Pittsburgh coming off its bye week and the Bengals having just played on another continent. This week, after falling to a two-win Eagles team quarterbacked by Joe Milton III and losing DK Metcalf to a Captain Insano eye-poke ejection, Rodgers refused to say that certain aspects of the loss were “deflating.”

As a media policeman, Rodgers is vigilant. He takes it upon himself to laugh off divergent narratives, reset talking points and fend off even the most well-meaning questions, like, for example, why a team should continue to support one of the league’s highest-paid and least-productive wide receivers despite that person being more prolific over the life of his contract for being removed from games than providing much in the way of meaningful support for this offense.

It’s not just the quarterback, by the way. The Steelers are a veteran team. Just ask them. They understand the grind of a season. They have each other’s backs. No one, they say, is going to penetrate that locker room. They sound more like a political party on message than a team of people genuinely upset about the state of things.

It fastens a neat little fence around the NFL’s strangest franchise; one where, when we might ask about the value of cutting Metcalf to send a message, make room for more of the team’s gutsier, heart-forward players and introduce some modicum of accountability, are patted on the head and told to R-E-L-A-X. We just don’t get it. (We’ll come back to that idea in just a second, by the way.)

Sure enough, Pittsburgh has games coming up against the Broncos, Texans and Jaguars, the last of which is in Florida. The Steelers have yet to play the Ravens. The Panthers, also remaining on their schedule, will likely come into that game with a coin flip’s chance of winning it. But as for the larger picture, the Steelers made a coaching change just a few months ago with a chance to chart an entirely new path for a franchise that has romanticized the Jeff Fisher principle of attaining a .500 record and instead chose a more refined version of a team that looks to be specifically built to lose in the first round of the playoffs. Mike McCarthy is a good coach , but in this room he looks more like a principal out of his depth, unwilling or uninterested to keep the seniors from lighting M-80s in the staff bathroom.

Rodgers will abhor a grand proclamation like this, but after Sunday the Steelers’ pointlessness has taken its final, sculpted form. Pittsburgh can and will reach the playoffs. The Athletic ’s projections give the team a 70% chance of reaching the postseason even with the remaining schedule set up the way it is. That’s because the rest of the teams in the hunt are either the Browns, a Texans team that began the season 0–4, a Patriots unit quarterbacked by Tommy DeVito or a Baltimore team that cannot keep anyone out of the end zone, despite hiring a coach to do specifically that. But unless the Steelers decide to challenge the very idea of who they are by dumping Metcalf, they will continue to exist as a unit adrift in its own hubris.

The Steelers, despite having the most experienced quarterback in the NFL, a tight end the size of a small Appalachian mountain range and two proven workhorse running backs, are less likely to score a touchdown inside the 20-yard line than the Malik Willis– and Kyle McCord–led Dolphins. Or the Chargers. Or the pre–Kirk Cousins Vikings.

The Steelers, despite seemingly having seven different defenders eligible to meet the age requirements to run for president, got bodied by what remains of the Eagles’ offensive line and worked downfield by that time-honored combination of Milton and Dallas Goedert.

While this was taking place, Metcalf was busy donning a white sweatsuit and a pair of headphones, cruising his way out of the stadium the moment the clock expired, totally shielded from the idea that he should have to explain the act of grabbing an opponent by the helmet and jamming his fingers into the facemask like it was the busted engine on an old Ford Pinto. When the ejection was announced, he nodded enthusiastically, seemingly relieved that he wouldn’t have to earn his paycheck for a second longer.

And Rodgers, just like the rest of his teammates, told us that they would keep their messages to Metcalf in-house. Among the veterans. The guys who get it.

See, unless you’ve been 8–8 or 9–8 or a very questionable 10–7 dating back more than half a decade, unless you’ve lost in the wild-card round every single opportunity you’ve gotten through two consecutive presidential administrations, there’s no way our brain could fathom what it takes to get there. We’re just not smart enough to understand why a soon-to-be-29-year-old malcontent wide receiver who has six catches in his past four games on a staggering 22 targets (that could have gone to Germie Bernard or Max Hurleman, by the way) needs to be there. And why we have to listen to his soon-to-be-43-year-old best friend, who looks to be working harder at maintaining the status quo than fixing what is truly wrong with this team.