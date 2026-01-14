Where Jets Can Pivot at QB in 2026 NFL Draft With Dante Moore Returning to Oregon

Oregon star quarterback Dante Moore announced Wednesday that he will return to school next season and pass on the 2026 NFL draft, where he was expected to be one of the first quarterbacks selected.

Moore has decided to further develop with the Ducks for another season and lead a program that will be one of the top contenders on paper to compete for the national championship a year from now.

Oregon's season ended with a thud in a 56-22 Peach Bowl loss where Moore certainly didn't play his best game. Moore completed 24 of his 39 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns to one interception. He also lost two fumbles.

However, on the whole, Moore impressed in his first season as Oregon's starter. He completed 71.8% of his throws for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. He also added two rushing touchdowns.

With Indiana's Fernando Mendoza expected to be drafted by the Raiders with the top pick in April, what are the other options for the Jets at quarterback in the draft? Let's dive in.

Ty Simpson, Alabama Crimson Tide

Simpson threw for 28 touchdowns and five interceptions for Alabama this season. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mock draft projections: First-round pick

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson was off to a torrid start to the 2025 college football season, when he was in the thick of the Heisman race and playing like one of the country's top quarterbacks. His production slid a bit in the second half of the season, but Simpson still concluded the year with a 65.5% completion mark with 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns to five interceptions.

Simpson was banged up by the time the College Football Playoff rolled around, but at full health has shown the accuracy and intellect needed at quarterback to be successful at the next level. Outside of Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza at Indiana, Simpson should now be considered the No. 2 quarterback option with Moore returning to school.

Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions

Drew Allar threw for eight touchdowns and three interceptions in six games. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Mock draft projections: Day 2 pick (late second- or early third-round pick)

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar's season (and college career) ended prematurely when he broke his ankle in the second half of the Nittany Lions' 22-21 Oct. 11 upset loss at the hands of Northwestern in Happy Valley. The third straight loss and season-ending injury marked a stunning end to Allar's career, and the school's College Football Playoff aspirations.

In six games this season, Allar completed 64.8% of his throws for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns to three interceptions. In three seasons as Penn State's starter, Allar amassed 61 touchdowns to just 13 interceptions while throwing for 7,402 yards. While he protected the football at an extremely high clip, Allar was also seen by some as a game manager who wouldn't take enough chances down the field.

However, in a West Coast play-action based system in the NFL, Allar could thrive.

Carson Beck, Miami Hurricanes

Carson Beck has led Miami to the national championship game. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mock draft projections: Day 2 pick (late second- or early third-round pick)

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck still has one more game to play in the national championship on Jan. 19 against Mendoza and Indiana, but you won't find many quarterbacks with as many college starts under their belt as Beck.

Beck has started 54 games in six seasons as a college quarterback, spending the first five years of his career at Georgia, where he was a two-time national champion as a backup. He took over as the full-time starter for the Bulldogs in 2023, and ended up starting 27 games over his next two seasons before transferring to Miami.

Beck tore a ligament in his elbow in the 2024 SEC championship game against Texas and missed the Bulldogs' College Football Playoff run, which ended in a quarterfinals loss in the Sugar Bowl against Nore Dame. He's proven that he's back to full health this season though, as he's completed a career-high 73.3% of his passes for 3,581 yards and 29 touchdowns to 11 interceptions in 15 games.

If Miami wins the national championship and Beck shows up big, expect him to fly up draft boards despite his injury history and age (he's 23).

More NFL on Sports Illustrated