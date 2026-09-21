Why the Panthers Passing on a Bryce Young Extension Might Have Been a Bad Move
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Editor’s note: This is excerpted from Albert Breer’s takeaways of Sept. 21, 2026.
Don’t look now, but Bryce Young has been outstanding
No, the Panthers aren’t 2-0, but Young has played well enough to get them there—and in a high-pressure situation.
Carolina passed on signing the 25-year-old to a contract extension in the first offseason he was eligible for one, and that has typically been a precarious position for any young quarterback. From the 10 draft classes before Young’s (2013 to ’22), 13 first-round quarterbacks got blockbuster second contracts. Ten of them came after three years. Only Daniel Jones and Lamar Jackson played out the fourth year and then got a deal, while Jordan Love did a Band-Aid extension after his third year, and then signed a bigger deal after that.
And yet, so far, so good. Young had passer ratings topping 110 in last week’s 59–37 loss to the Bears and this week’s 34–3 win over the Falcons; through two games, he has connected on 63% of his throws for 648 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.
“It’s no surprise at all because of the games he’s had over the last couple of years, where when he puts the whole game plan together and has that understanding and ownership and the playcaller’s intent, we’ve had amazing performances,” Carolina coach Dave Canales told me postgame. “But it’s the consistency of how it’s showing up now. And then I think the biggest thing to talk about is his ownership of what we’re doing.
“And what I’ve seen from him throughout this [summer] is a lot of conversations on the side with T-Mac [Tetairoa McMillan], with [Jalen] Coker, with Xavier [Legette]. Darren [Waller] shows up, Tommy [Tremble], the tight ends, the backs. It’s just becoming his because I see him fine-tuning what our concepts really are.”
And the challenge that Canales says he has always laid out for his quarterbacks—“Hey, make sure you grab those guys on the side”—is one that Young has taken to heart.
It showed up, Canales added, on both of Waller’s touchdowns on Sunday. Signed in mid-August, Young has been at work with his new tight end, and the two spent time with each other before and after offensive periods at practice last week. Young explained to Waller what leverage the Atlanta defense would deploy, and the two discussed how and when Waller would break it—which Canales said Waller was able to put to use Sunday.
So that, really, is what Young is caught up in now.
As for the contract …
“Bryce has a lot of joy in his face, a lot of joy in the process, in our offense as we continue to grow it and evolve it,” Canales said. “And I see him really just enjoying this moment with his teammates and leading. And he’s done that the entire time, whether he was playing or not. He’s never backed away from standing in front, high-fiving the guys coming into the locker room or coming off the field into the tunnel. He’s right there in the front. He wants them to know, I’m here, we’re all working on this together. And he’s continuing to lead that way.
“I have not seen a change in Bryce.”
Even if, statistically anyway, there seems to be one happening with him.
Albert Breer is a senior writer covering the NFL for Sports Illustrated, delivering the biggest stories and breaking news from across the league. He has been on the NFL beat since 2005 and joined SI in 2016. Breer began his career covering the New England Patriots for the MetroWest Daily News and the Boston Herald from 2005 to ’07, then covered the Dallas Cowboys for the Dallas Morning News from 2007 to ’08. He worked for The Sporting News from 2008 to ’09 before returning to Massachusetts as The Boston Globe’s national NFL writer in 2009. From 2010 to 2016, Breer served as a national reporter for NFL Network. In addition to his work at Sports Illustrated, Breer regularly appears on NBC Sports Boston, 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, FS1 with Colin Cowherd, The Rich Eisen Show and The Dan Patrick Show. A 2002 graduate of Ohio State, Breer lives near Boston with his wife, a cardiac ICU nurse at Boston Children’s Hospital, and their three children.Follow AlbertBreer