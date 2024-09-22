Will Levis Hurdle Cut Tragically Short by Gravity on Unsuccessful 4th Down Play
Will Levis has an unlimited amount of confidence despite his early career experiences. Every week he seems to try something incredibly ill-advised that ends in a hilarious result. Often with a turnover. Sometimes inspiring his coach to yell.
Levis and the Titans faced 4th-and-2 against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. Levis faked a handoff and rolled to his right. That's when he decided to try and run for the first down. As he made this decision he saw linebacker Isaiah McDuffie in front of him and decided to try and hurdle him, approximately five yards from the first down line.
Unfortunately, he did not realize Quay Walker was chasing him from behind. As Levis attempted to jump, Walker nonverbally told him he was not cleared for takeoff.
Just a tad short there. The Will Levis experience continues to provide incredible highlights.