Xavier Worthy Officially to Return From Injury in Chiefs-Ravens Showdown

Kansas City is getting the speedster back on the field in Week 4.

Tom Dierberger

Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy carries the ball against the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome.
Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy carries the ball against the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Chiefs will have a key offensive weapon back on the field in time for their clash Sunday against the Ravens.

Xavier Worthy was not included with a game status designation on Kansas City's injury report Friday, indicating that he'll play in Week 4. Worthy, who has been sidelined with a shoulder injury after colliding with tight end Travis Kelce in the first quarter of the Chiefs’ season opener, was a full participant at practice all week.

Worthy didn't record a catch and saw one target from quarterback Patrick Mahomes before exiting Kansas City's 27-21 loss to the Chargers in Week 1. In his absence, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown has led the Chiefs in targets (27), receptions (19) and receiving yards (171) through three games.

The Chiefs' receiving corps is a few weeks away from getting another big reinforcement when Rashee Rice returns from a six-game suspension in Week 7.

Kansas City, 1-2, is looking to avoid its first 1-3 start to a season since 2015, the year it started 1-5 and rattled off 10 straight wins to earn a playoff berth.

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

