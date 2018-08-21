Devils to Wear Heritage Jerseys During 2018-19 Season

@NJDevils/Twitter

The Devils are the latest team to throw it back for the 2018-19 season.

By Michael Blinn
August 21, 2018

The New Jersey Devils joined the NHL’s ongoing retro-evolution on Tuesday, unveiling their heritage jerseys for the 2018-19 season.

This is more than just a throwback theme, however, as the team is going back to its roots with the red, white and green jerseys worn during its inaugural season in 1982-83 and through 1991-92. 

The Devils will wear their new-old threads four times during the regular season at the Prudential Center, though the dates haven’t been released.

• Devils Forward Blake Coleman is Getting Into the Pickle Juice Business

New Jersey is just the latest team to look back to its past for sweater inspiration this season, joining the Arizona Coyotes, who will wear their 90s-inspired kachina jerseys as the official third jersey, the Anaheim Ducks and their reimagined duck mask uniforms, while Vancouver Canucks will be bringing back the vaunted Flying Skate logo for the franchise’s 50th season in 2019-20. 

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)