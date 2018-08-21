The New Jersey Devils joined the NHL’s ongoing retro-evolution on Tuesday, unveiling their heritage jerseys for the 2018-19 season.

This is more than just a throwback theme, however, as the team is going back to its roots with the red, white and green jerseys worn during its inaugural season in 1982-83 and through 1991-92.

The Devils will wear their new-old threads four times during the regular season at the Prudential Center, though the dates haven’t been released.

New Jersey is just the latest team to look back to its past for sweater inspiration this season, joining the Arizona Coyotes, who will wear their 90s-inspired kachina jerseys as the official third jersey, the Anaheim Ducks and their reimagined duck mask uniforms, while Vancouver Canucks will be bringing back the vaunted Flying Skate logo for the franchise’s 50th season in 2019-20.