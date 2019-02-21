Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov Scores 100th Point in Just 62 Games

Scott Audette/NHLI via Getty Images

Kucherov became the first player in Tampa Bay franchise history to post consecutive 100-point seasons.

By Emily Caron
February 21, 2019

Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov netted his 100th point of the season on Thursday night during Tampa Bay's game against the Sabres, accomplishing the feat in just 62 games. Kucherov became the first player to score 100 points in such a short period of time in 22 years.

He also became the first player in Lightning franchise history to tally back-to-back 100-point seasons.

The 25-year-old's 100th point also came as his 30th goal on the season. The goal brought the game to an even 1–1 with just under nine minutes to play in the second period.

Kucherov is the only player in the league with 100 points so far. Chicago's Patrick Kane, who is currently on a 19-game point streak, follows with 92.

The Russian-born star became just the sixth NHL player to record their 100th point in 62 games or fewer and the first to do so since the 1996-97 season when Mario Lemieux did so in his 61st game. Kucherov joins Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, Ron Francis and Wayne Gretzky on the list of players to accomplish the feat so quickly.

The Lightning sit atop the Eastern Conference at 46–11–4 going into Thursday night's game against Buffalo.

 

