The NHL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and a handful of teams are preparing for the final stretch of the season by making acquisitions to improve their rosters.

Things got off to a fun start Saturday when the New Jersey Devils acquired defenseman Connor Carrick and a third-round pick in the 2019 draft from the Dallas Stars in exchange for defenseman Ben Lovejoy.

On Friday, the Senators traded Matt Duchene to the Blue Jackets, while the Capitals acquired Carl Hagelin from the Kings in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2019 NHL draft and a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2020 entry draft on Thursday.

The NHL trade deadline is Monday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. ET.

Here are all the latest rumors and news around the league:

• The Blue Jackets have heard plenty of offers for winger Artemi Panarin, but none have been impressive enough to prompt a trade. (Pierre LeBrun, TSN)

• The Rangers traded Mats Zuccarello to the Stars for two conditional picks. (Darren Dreger, TSN)

• Ottawa and Columbus are finalizing a deal that would send Ryan Dzingel and a Calgary seventh-round pick to the Blue Jackets for Anthony Duclair and two second-round picks. (Elliotte Friedman, TSN)

• The primary focus for Ottawa GM Pierre Dorion has been to trade Mark Stone, and interested teams include Winnipeg, Nashville, Calgary and Boston among others, but the asking price seems to be too high right now. (Bob McKenzie, TSN)

• Florida sat Derick Brassard against the Kings, the Panthers last game before the trade deadline. Florida acquired Brassard on Feb. 1 from the Penguins. (George Richards, The Athletic)