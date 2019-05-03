The Hurricanes had to wait a long time to make their return to the playoffs and now that they’re back for the first time in a decade, they are making the most of it.

In a season highlighted with extravagant celebrations and scrappy wins, the story of the Bunch of Jerks isn’t done yet. After a 5–2 Game 4 win and a four-game sweep of the Islanders, the Hurricanes are the first to confirm a spot in the conference finals.

At first, it looked like the Islanders were going to make this one a lot tougher for Carolina, scoring early on a power play and putting together a strong start. But it didn’t take long for the Hurricanes to steal the momentum, capitalizing on their own man advantage when Adam Pelech had his stick between Jordan Staal’s legs and accidentally pushed the puck past his own goalie Robin Lehner.

Things unraveled even more at the start of the second. Teuvo Teravainen scored 2:11 into the period and Greg McKegg followed up 66 seconds later. Barry Trotz opted to take his time out to regroup his team and replace Lehner with Thomas Greiss.

There were rumors pre-game that Trotz might go with Greiss in net, but the coach opted to shuffle the lines for Game 4, seemed to give the team a jolt to start. But that wouldn’t be enough and Trotz had to switch up his goaltenders in a desperation move to spark his team. After spearheading an unbelievable run in a year that many predicted would be a forgettable one for the Islanders, Lehner ended his season exiled across the ice away from his team’s bench.

Shortly after the Hurricanes killed off a high-sticking penalty on Brock McGinn, Justin Williams scored on the team’s first shot on Greiss, with the Carolina captain earning his 100th career playoff point. Andrei Svechnikov scored with five minutes left in the third and Brock Nelson got one past Curtis McElhinney with 1:09 left, but it wouldn’t be enough to deflate Carolina’s record-breaking crowd of 19,495.

As all the other Round 2 series are destined to go at least six games, the wild-card Hurricanes will get some time to rest before taking on the winner of Bruins–Blue Jackets in the Eastern Conference Finals.