Blues superfan Laila Anderson attended St. Louis's game against against the Maple Leafs on Saturday night, but what made it most special was who she spent it with.

In her fight with a life-threatening immune disease disorder called HLH, Anderson received a life-saving bone marrow transplant from a man named Kenton Felmlee. On Thursday night, she met him for the first time in an event held by the donation program that matched them, called Be The Match.

After their emotional meeting, Felmlee accompanied Anderson to a Blues game. Anderson brought with her a "Thank You, Kenton" sign that she held in the crowd for her bone marrow donor.

Anderson was an inspiring part of the Blues' Stanley Cup–winning 2018–19 season. After she celebrated with the team after its Game 7 Finals victory, Anderson's name was inscribed in the team's championship rings and she was given one herself.

Before Saturday's game, Anderson appeared in a Hockey Night in Canada clip, describing her experience of watching the Blues win the Cup while she battled HLH.

Her journey with the Blues continued on Saturday, as she spent more time with her bone marrow donor. After their emotional introduction, Anderson and Felmlee have hit it off, and are already planning their next meeting.

“This is something that means so much to both of us," Felmlee said, according to Fox 2 Now. "We’re part of each other now; there is no separating us.”