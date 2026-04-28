Bruins vs. Sabres: Four Bold Predictions for Game 5 As Boston Looks to Stay Alive

As the Sabres inch closer to clinching a second-round playoff berth, they will be looking to close out their opening-round series against the Bruins. Currently up 3–1, the series will return to Buffalo for Game 5, at which point the team will have a golden opportunity to advance in front of their adoring home crowd.

This, of course, is the Sabres’ first NHL playoff appearance since 2011, and they have not won a playoff series since 2007. This year, they managed to win the division for the first time since the 2009-10 season, and their regular-season success has carried right on over into the postseason.

Buffalo has scored at least three goals in every game of the series thus far, using their explosive offense to secure an advantage through four games. Boston is desperately looking to rebound after being outscored 9–2 over the last two. The defense and goaltender Jeremy Swayman have not looked sharp throughout the series, but the Bruins won’t have another opportunity if they come up short again on Tuesday night.

As the Sabres look to put an end to another lengthy streak, the Bruins must fight to see another day. Let’s make some bold predictions for Tuesday’s game ahead of puck drop from KeyBank Center at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Bruins-Sabres Bold Predictions for Game 5

Tage Thompson will record a hat trick

Tage Thompson has two goals in the first-round playoff series against the Bruins. | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

Thompson scored two goals in the Sabres’ dramatic come-from-behind win in Game 1, but he’s since been held without a goal in the last three games. Thompson, who had 40 goals in the regular season, has four points in the series against the Bruins. Despite not scoring a goal since the series opener, he’s remained a threat in front of the net, racking up 12 shots on goal in the last three games. I think Thompson’s fortunes will change in Game 5, when he’ll be rewarded for his efforts in the attacking zone with a trio of goals and his first career playoff hat trick.

David Pastrnak will continue to struggle

David Pastrnak has been held without a point in the last two games against the Sabres. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Bruins have lived and died by Pastrnak’s performances this season. His elevated play as a passer was evident all year long, as he set a career high with 71 assists in the regular season. He has five points in the playoffs, having gotten off to a strong start to the series before being held without a point in each of the last two games. Pastrnak has maintained that he’s in good health, even if it might not appear that way to fans watching. With the Bruins’ backs against the wall, the pressure will be on the 29-year-old to lead his team to a win in Game 5. I don’t expect that to happen, however. I think the Sabres will continue to play aggressively on both ends, and they’ll be sure to finish their checks against Pastrnak. I think Pastrnak will be held without a point for the third straight game and will end the contest with a plus/minus of -2 or worse.

Alex Lyon will stay hot and record a shutout

Alex Lyon has been excellent for the Sabres in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Since the midway point of Game 2, it’s been the Alex Lyon show in net for the Sabres. He replaced Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen after the latter let up four goals to the Bruins in the second game of the series, and Buffalo has opted to stick with the hot hand ever since. Since taking over as the lead goaltender, Lyon has surrendered just two goals in two games and has a save percentage of .964. He’s been near impossible for the Bruins to figure out, and I’m expecting that success to roll on over into Game 5. Lyon has made a total of 54 saves over the last two-plus games, and with the Sabres playing excellent defense in front of him, he won’t be required to make a lot of difficult saves. I think he’ll have his best game yet in Game 5, pitching a shutout to cement the Sabres’ place in the next round.

Sabres will advance to second round

This series has shifted in a major way since the first two-and-a-half periods of Game 1. The Bruins looked like they were going to run away with the series opener before the storybook comeback from Buffalo, which resulted in a 4–3 win. The Sabres cruised to wins in each of the last two games, and with Lyon playing the best hockey of his career, I think they’ll be able to close out the series on Tuesday night in what will be a shutout win.

Final score prediction: 4–0 Sabres

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