Dylan Larkin Trade Request: Best Landing Spots for Red Wings Star

Dylan Larkin and the Red Wings could be headed toward a divorce, as Larkin requested a trade away from Detroit on Thursday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Larkin, a Waterford, Mich. native, has spent his entire 11-year career in Detroit. He debuted with the club in 2015-16, when he made the All-Star Game as a rookie and helped the Red Wings reach the playoffs, though they were defeated in the first round by the Lightning. The team hasn’t made it back to the postseason since that campaign, now having gone 10 years without a playoff appearance, and it appears that Larkin is looking for a fresh start elsewhere.

If Larkin is truly looking to force his way out, there will be plenty of suitors. He plays at a premium position in the center of the ice, was a standout for Team USA at the Milan-Cortina Olympics and has scored 30-plus goals in each of the last five seasons. Larkin should have plenty of say in where he ends up, too, given he has a full no-trade clause for the next two seasons, meaning he’ll have to give any potential trade his stamp of approval.

But why is Larkin potentially looking for his next chapter after spending 11 seasons with the Red Wings?

Larkin has been the Red Wings’ captain since 2021. His voice carries a lot of weight within the organization, so when he spoke out last offseason and voiced his frustration about the team’s lack of action at the trade deadline, it made waves. Larkin critiqued the decision not to make any significant moves at the 2024-25 trade deadline, saying the Red Wings didn’t “gain any momentum” in the final stretch of the season. GM Steve Yzerman defended the inactivity and later tried to downplay any tension between himself and the team’s captain by saying that he and Larkin have a very strong relationship and “communicate very well.”

The team narrowly missed the playoffs in 2024-25, finishing five points outside of the final wild-card spot. Larkin made his frustrations after that failure clear, but things only worsened after the Red Wings suffered the same fate in 2025-26, when they ended the year seven points out of a playoff spot.

Now, as he enters his age-30 season, Larkin may have reached his boiling point with Detroit’s inability to get back into the postseason. So, what teams would make sense as a trade partner for the Red Wings?

Dylan Larkin contract details

Larkin is under contract for five more seasons at a rate of $8.7 million per year. The full contract, which he signed in 2023, is an eight-year, $69.6 million deal. He’s set to hit free agency in ’31, ahead of his age-35 season.

Dylan Larkin trade destinations

Minnesota Wild

The Wild are looking for a top-line center to further bolster their already-impressive roster. With about $12.75 million in cap space this offseason, Minnesota could absorb Larkin’s contract without too much difficulty, and they have the trade pieces to get a deal done including breakout goaltender Jesper Wallstedt, impressive young forward Danila Yurov and their own 2027 first-round pick, among other pieces. Larkin would likely approve a deal to join the Wild, too, considering the team has the core in place to be in contention for the Stanley Cup for years to come. A top forwards line of Kirill Kaprizov, Larkin and Matt Boldy would be one of the most formidable units in the entire sport.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins have been looking for a 1C ever since Patrice Bergeron retired. Larkin, who has made a name for himself as one of NHL’s best two-way centers, could be exactly the player they’re looking for. The Red Wings’ star is an elite goal scorer and a premier playmaker. He has scored 30 or more goals in six of his 11 NHL seasons (including each of the last five years) and has eight seasons with 30-plus assists. Pairing Larkin with David Pastrnak on Boston’s top line would make for an elite tandem. Both are capable scorers and playmakers who could complement each other well and rejuvenate a top line that Pastrnak has had to carry at times over the last couple of seasons.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers are one of the NHL teams that will be seeking a new top-line center this offseason. Fortunately for Philadelphia, one may have just made himself available. The Flyers returned to the playoffs last season for the first time since the 2019-20 season, and they even won a round after defeating the Penguins. Adding Larkin to take over 1C duties in place of Christian Dvorak would be a major boost for the Flyers, who could in turn slide Dvorak down to the second or third line. The Flyers already have a strong nucleus of wingers in place, and Larkin could be the missing piece to help this team inch closer to Stanley Cup contention, while offering him the taste of the playoffs he’s been chasing over the last decade in Detroit.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens are on the cusp of being legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. This season’s playoff run was excellent, but the need for a second-line center behind Nick Suzuki was made more apparent during the series against the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference final. Now, a proven, two-way center could be available on the trade market, and Montreal would be foolish not to explore a deal to bring Larkin to the team. Whether the Canadiens could convince Yzerman to ship Larkin off to a division rival remains to be seen, but the fit is obvious and would instantly elevate Montreal into a full-fledged contender.

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