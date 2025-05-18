Jets, Stars Console Mark Scheifele in Touching Moment After Series-Ending Game 6
Some moments are just bigger than sports.
One such moment occurred on Saturday night during Game 6 of a second round Stanley Cup playoffs series between the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars. Jets center Mark Scheifele was playing with a heavy heart, as his father had unexpectedly passed away on Friday night, initially leaving his status for the game in doubt. But Scheifele was determined to play in his late father's honor and in an emotional moment, the Jets center scored the first goal of the game in the second period.
At the end of the third period, Scheifele was assessed a two minute minor for tripping, and unfortunately, then watched as the game went into overtime, where the Stars won on a power-play goal by defenseman Thomas Harley. Dallas won the series and advanced to the Western conference finals for the third straight year with the OT goal. But neither team was thinking about hockey as they went through the traditional handshake line.
Both Jets and Stars players and coaches were thinking only of Scheifele, whom they consoled in a heartwarming moment that transcends sports.
What a moment. It had to be unimaginably difficult for Scheifele to suit up for Game 6 on Saturday night. Then to endure a season-ending loss in such a painful fashion was cruel. But seeing both team's players and coaches connect with Scheifele on a human level like this was beautiful.