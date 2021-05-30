U.S. Fails to Qualify for Men's 3x3 Basketball at Tokyo Olympics

Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Team USA Fails to Qualify for Men's 3x3 Basketball Debut at Tokyo Olympics

Author:
Publish date:

When 3x3 basketball debuts at the Tokyo Olympics this summer, one heavyweight name will be missing after the United States men's team failed to qualify. 

At the 2021 FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament this week in Graz, Austria, Team USA topped its group despite losing to Belgium. But on Sunday in the quarterfinals, the Netherlands eliminated the U.S. from the tournament, where the top three teams will advance to Tokyo.  

Team USA was considered one of the Olympic favorites after winning the 2019 FIBA World Cup. The team was made up of former Purdue star and Timberwolves forward Robbie Hummel, No. 1 ranked U.S. 3x3 player and former NBA first-round draft pick Dominique Jones, former Princeton standout Kareem Maddox, NBA G League guard Canyon Berry, son of NBA Hall of Famer Rick Barry. Former University of Minnesota guard Joey King also joined the team as an injury replacement. 

The 3x3 competition differs from the long-standing, full-court event in that 3x3's half-court games are played outdoors in under 10 minutes, points are counted by 1s and 2s up to 21, and rules include a 12-second shot clock and a ball that is 1 1/2 centimeters smaller than an NBA regulation basketball.

After the three Olympic spots awarded at the current qualifying tournament, one entry was saved for Japan as the host, one place will be awarded to the winner of next week's FIBA Universality Olympic Qualifying Tournament, while three spots were given to the top three countries in the FIBA 3x3 rankings as of November 2019: China, ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) and Serbia. 

The U.S. women's team—composed of WNBA players Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum and Katie Lou Samuelson—qualified for Tokyo after defeating Spain in the FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament semifinals on Sunday. 

More Olympics Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

The Olympic rings on display
Olympics

U.S. Fails to Qualify for Men's 3x3 Basketball at Tokyo Olympics

The U.S. men's team lost to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Sunday.

Toronto Blue Jays Alex Manoah
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Go Big or Go Home on Blue Jays SP Alex Manoah

Five-time high-stakes champ Shawn Childs helps you at the waiver wire to bolster your fantasy squad

paretta qualifying indy
Play
Racing

Paretta's Women-Led Team Unites, Inspires in Indy 500

Simona De Silvestro and Paretta Autosport, a women-led team, will take the field at the Indy 500 in the last spot.

rafael nadal
Tennis

How to Watch 2021 French Open

Men's top seed Novak Djokovic looks to beat out defending champion Rafael Nadal, while women's top seed Ash Barty will try to fend off Naomi Osaka and Aryana Sabalenka.

marcell ozuna
MLB

Braves OF Marcell Ozuna Arrested for Domestic Battery

Ozuna was arrested on Saturday in Fulton County on domestic battery and aggravated assault charges.

josh donaldson (1)
MLB

Josh Donaldson Scores 2 Millionth Run in MLB History

Donaldson made history by scoring on a double by Nelson Cruz in the first inning of Saturday's game.

AEW wrestler Sting
Wrestling

Sting Previews AEW Tag Team Match With Darby Allin

Nearly six years removed from WWE’s Night of Champions, Sting will be given the chance to hear the crowd again at AEW's Double or Nothing.

Chelsea has won the 2020-21 Champions League
Soccer

With Midseason Manager Magic and Financial Might, Chelsea Reigns Again

Chelsea went back to a tried and tested formula to win the Champions League title, but its ability to spend through a pandemic certainly helped, too.