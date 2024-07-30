Stephen Nedoroscik’s Girlfriend Had Great Tweet About His Glasses After Bronze Finish
She nailed this three-word tweet.
Stephen Nedoroscik became a hero on Monday when he helped the U.S. men's gymnastics team win the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, the first medal the team has won since the 2008 Games.
Nedoroscik, who crushed it on the pommel horse to wrap up the third place finish, became an iconic meme with his stoic behavior before the event and then had the perfect tweet after winning bronze.
His girlfriend Tess had fun celebrating on Monday, too, as she posted some great moments Nedoroscik has shared with their cat, and then fired off a perfect three-word tweet about his glasses:
Too good. And so accurate.
