SI

Stephen Nedoroscik’s Girlfriend Had Great Tweet About His Glasses After Bronze Finish

She nailed this three-word tweet.

Andy Nesbitt

USA gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik talks with a coach before performing on the pommel horse during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena.
USA gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik talks with a coach before performing on the pommel horse during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Nedoroscik became a hero on Monday when he helped the U.S. men's gymnastics team win the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, the first medal the team has won since the 2008 Games.

Nedoroscik, who crushed it on the pommel horse to wrap up the third place finish, became an iconic meme with his stoic behavior before the event and then had the perfect tweet after winning bronze.

His girlfriend Tess had fun celebrating on Monday, too, as she posted some great moments Nedoroscik has shared with their cat, and then fired off a perfect three-word tweet about his glasses:

Too good. And so accurate.

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/Olympics