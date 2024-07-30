SI

Stephen Nedoroscik Posed for Sweet Photo With His Girlfriend After Winning Bronze

What a day for the couple.

Andy Nesbitt

USA gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik reacts after performing on the pommel horse during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena.
Stephen Nedoroscik had a life-changing moment Monday at the Paris Games when he nailed his routine on the pommel horse and helped secure a bronze medal for Team USA, which was the team's first Olympic medal since 2008.

Nedoroscik went viral after the event for all the right reasons, as fans called him a hero for his clutch performance and also loved his locked-in look leading up to his big moment on the pommel horse.

His girlfriend, Tess, was in the crowd in Paris and had a great time celebrating his win with friends and family. She also fired off a perfect tweet about his glasses after he won the bronze.

The two posed for a sweet photo after the medal ceremony:

