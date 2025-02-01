Blazers Send Center Down to G League Ahead of Matchup With Suns
In a bit of a surprise, the 19-29 Portland Trail Blazers have demoted fourth-string center Duop Reath to their G League affiliate squad, the Rip City Remix, prior to their home matchup Saturday against the surging Phoenix Suns.
Led by 15-time All-Star power forward Kevin Durant and four-time All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker, the Suns have won seven of their last 10 bouts, improving to a 25-22 record and the Western Conference's No. 8 seed.
Reath enjoyed a breakout NBA rookie season as 27-year-old, following an extended pro run abroad. After going unselected in 2020-21, he eventually suited up for Serbian squad Košarkaški klub FMP from 2018-2020, another Serbian club, Crvena zvezda, in 2020–2021. He then headed to Australia, playing for the NBL's Illawarra Hawks in 2021–2022. Reath next played for the CBA's Qindao Eagles, and finally for Lebanese club Al Riyadi Beirut in 2023, before he got his NBA opportunity at least.
He lucked into significant playing time through an injury to All-Defensive Team reserve center Robert Williams III. The 6-foot-11 LSU product averaged 9.1 points on .461/.359/.742 shooting splits, 3.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.6 blocks and 0.5 steals a night in 68 contests (20 starts).
With the advent of No. 7 overall draft pick Donovan Clingan's joining the roster, Reath's fortunes have taken a turn for the worse this year. He has officially fallen out of head coach Chauncey Billups' rotation in 2024-25, only utilized when one of the three centers ahead of him (Deandre Ayton is the club's starter) is hurt.
Reath is under team control for one more season, when he'll make $2.2 million. Ayton and Williams are also under contract through 2025-26, so Reath may struggle to break into the rotation at all if both players remain on Portland's roster through that window.
But Williams, at least, has been the subject of significant trade deadline chatter. Ayton's $34 million contract is looking a bit too exorbitant, although if his play improves maybe that will change next summer.
Reath only played in one game with Rip City last year. He dominated, scoring 37 points on 15-of-20 field goal shooting (5-of-6 from deep) and 1-of-2 free throw shooting, pulling down 10 rebounds, blocking two shots and dishing out one assist.
In 23 bouts for Portland, Reath has averaged 2.2 points on .370/.313/.750 shooting splits and 0.9 rebounds in 5.6 minutes a night.
The Suns game that Reath will now miss is slated to tip off at 7 p.m. PT in the Moda Center.
