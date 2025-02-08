Bronny James Dominates Again in G League Game vs Valley Suns
The South Bay Lakers cruised to a win on Friday evening, taking down the Valley Suns by a score of 122-104. It was a total team effort for South Bay and it helped earn them another win on the season.
Within the game, rookie guard Bronny James looked great once again in helping the team get the win. James saw 32 minutes of game action in this contest and put up some really nice numbers for his team.
For the game, the rookie guard posted 28 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one steal. James was all over the court and made things look easy on the floor.
This is just another in a long time of good games from the rookie at the G League level. After a slow start to the season, James has seemed to pick things up and find his groove, especially on the offensive end of the floor.
James has been moving back and forth between the G League and the NBA as he goes through his development plan. While the rookie isn't ready to be a full-time player at the NBA level, if he continues with these types of performances, the Lakers could look to give him some more playing time.
James mainly sees the floor during garbage time as the Lakers try to figure out how exactly to use him with the main team. But his performances in the G League have been strong and it seems that he is putting things together.
James is still a work in progress and a longer termed project type of player. But Los Angeles has all the confidence in the world that he will become an impactful player at the NBA level one day.
It has been great to see James putting up these strong outings and the Lakers have to be encouraged in his growth so far. There is still a lot of season left to go but James has looked good of late.
