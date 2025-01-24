Ball Around Notes: Bronny Rejects ASG Invite, 50 Cent Talks Jokic, Wild Jail Photo
Recently, Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James rejected an invitation to represent the G League during NBA All-Star Weekend. Additionally, he and his father, LeBron James, elected not to participate in the Skills Challenge.
Additionally, rap legend 50 Cent has expressed interest in having Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic join him in a performance of his classic song "Many Men (Wish Death)" during All-Star Weekend next month.
Finally, former Boston Celtics power forward/center and NBA Champion Big Baby Davis has shared a rare photo from prison. He was indicted in 2021 on charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud.
Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on in the basketball world. Click the title to see the entire story:
