How Many Points Did Bronny James Score in South Bay Lakers Road Debut?
The South Bay Lakers took on the Valley Suns on Thursday evening and came away with the loss. South Bay took it to the Suns but couldn't earn the victory in the game.
In the game, rookie guard Bronny James made his road debut for the team. The Lakers reversed course on their initial plan for the rookie and allowed him to play in a non-home game.
James didn't disappoint and once again had a strong showing. The guard finished the game by scoring 30 points, grabbing three rebounds, and dishing out two assists.
The guard also had an impressive dunk on a lob from teammate Sir'Jabari Rice. It was an exclamation point on a strong first half for the rookie guard.
In his last game in the G League, James finished with James 16 points, four rebounds, and two assists. The rookie shot 6-for-15 from the field in 21 minutes of game action.
After struggling to begin his time in the league, James has found his footing over the past few games. Los Angeles has been allowing him to shuffle back and forth between the G League and the NBA as they try to give him space to develop his game.
The rookie has spoken about his performance and how he is trying to learn as much as possible to help his game.
"I think it's good," James said. "Just game by game, just trying to learn everything that I can. Always just staying aggressive and playing my game. Playing for my teammates and the coaches. It's been good."
The Lakers have to be impressed by James and his growth over the past few games. While he is still a bit away from being a full-time player in the NBA, James has shown good development in his offensive game.
James has always been strong on defense but his jump-shot has been a work in progress. But the Lakers haven't lost faith and have viewed him as a long-term play at the NBA level.
If James can keep this level of play up, he could earn more minutes with the NBA team. It will be up to him to maximize this opportunity that Los Angeles has given him.
