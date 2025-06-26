BYU Star Egor Demin Looks to Prove Nets Right After Unexpected Top-10 Pick
In one of the first big surprises of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Brooklyn Nets spent the No. 8 overall selection on BYU standout Egor Demin.
The 19-year-old Russian wasn’t a wildly popular pick on social media, but his home is now in Brooklyn, where he’ll look to assist the Nets in their rebuilding efforts going forward.
“It’s a special moment even more, because we’re right here,” Demin said on NBA TV after his selection. “It’s my home now. That’s my house, and that’s where I’m going to be playing. I’m just really grateful to [the] Nets for making this decision. I can’t be more happy than I am right now. Nothing but gratitude to them.”
Demin comes into the league with questions about his shooting consistency, but his electric passing was enough to sell the Nets. Despite the questions, Demin said he doesn’t believe there’s too much pressure on him as he begins his NBA career in Brooklyn. More so, he feels the roster in Brooklyn can allow him to shine.
“I think I feeling really good because the rest of the team is really good athletes and finishers, shooters, people who can really put the ball in the hoop,” Demin said. “And I can be the one passing them the ball and making their life easier. And again, my goal is to make them look good. If they look good, I look good.”
In his lone season at BYU, Demin averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and 27.3% from three. With D’Angelo Russell likely on the way out, the Nets will have to rally around Demin’s ability to facilitate present shooters like Cam Thomas and Cameron Johnson. Regardless, the franchise has a long way to go with Demin as its first piece of a daunting rebuild period.
His draw as a 6-foot-8 point guard who excels at passing has drawn comparisons to another European star in Luka Dončić.
“I think there’s definitely some similarities, but we are not the same players,” Demin said. “That’s definite. Luka is Luka, Egor is Egor and it’s not about me, it’s about him. Obviously, he’s the only example for me right now, and for me, the goal is just to try to reach that level.”
Demin doesn’t weave through traffic quite as gracefully as Dončić, but his ability to create for his teammates certainly shows the similarities. While the Nets might not necessarily expect Demin to become a superstar of Dončić’s caliber, they do have some level of high expectations for making him the first pick in this draft, which they began with five total selections.